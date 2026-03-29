What went wrong in Michigan's three losses this season

What went wrong in Michigan's three losses this seasonby: Grant Ramey32 minutes agoGrantRameyRead In AppMar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) reacts after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn ImagesThere aren't many holes to poke in the Michigan basketball resume this season, with the Wolverines losing just three games this season.