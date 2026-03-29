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What went wrong in Michigan's three losses this season

IMG_3593by: Grant Ramey32 minutes agoGrantRamey
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen-Midwest Regional-Alabama at Michigan
Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) reacts after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

There aren't many holes to poke in the Michigan basketball resume this season, with the Wolverines losing just three games this season.

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