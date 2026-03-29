ESPN makes its picks for Tennessee vs. Michigan in the Elite Eight

ESPN isn’t a believer in Tennessee basketball in the Elite Eight on Sunday afternoon against No. 1 seed Michigan, to say the least.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello picked the Vols to lose 80-68 and Myron Medcalf picked Michigan 85-69.

“The Wolverines not only protect the paint — opposing teams make just 48.9% of their shots in the post against them, per Synergy Sports — but they also limit the type of shots opponents can take,” Medcalf wrote.

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Michigan, Sunday, 2:15 p.m. ET, CBS

“Michigan’s offense has been virtually unstoppable this season. Its jumbo lineup is a problem only three teams have solved (Duke, Purdue, Wisconsin). If the Wolverines can limit second-chance opportunities for a Tennessee team that ranks first nationally in offensive rebounding rate and force the Vols into shots outside the paint, Michigan could be on its way to the Final Four.”

No. 6 Tennessee (25-11) and No. 1 Michigan (34-3) are scheduled for a 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time start on CBS at the United Center in the NCAA Tournament’s Midwest Region final.

Tennessee made the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for a fourth straight year and is in the Elite Eight for a third straight time, after losses to No. 1 Purdue in 2024 and No. 1 Houston last season.

The Vols beat No. 11 Miami (Ohio) in the first round last Friday and No. 3 Virginia in the second round last Sunday. They advanced to face Michigan with a 76-62 win over No. 2 Iowa State on Friday night.

‘It seems likely they will need an extraordinary effort to survive Michigan’

Even if they aren’t picking Tennessee, Borzello and Medcalf did plot the path for the program to reach its first Final Four.

“To reach the national semifinals for the first time in program history,” Medcalf wrote, “the Vols will have to execute a perfect game plan. The X’s and O’s of this game will matter, but they can’t beat Michigan unless Nate Ament and Ja’Kobi Gillespie combine to have a collective performance worthy of making the ‘One Shining Moment’ highlight reel.

“Felix Okpara, who has 10 blocks over the past three games, will have to hold his own against the best frontcourt in America, too. He has to avoid foul trouble to be available down the stretch. The Vols will also have to dictate this matchup by making it a battle in the paint — the only place they can win because they’re the No. 1 offensive rebounding team in the country. Still, it seems likely they will need an extraordinary effort to survive Michigan.”