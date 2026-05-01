What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee adding home-and-home with Michigan State

Rick Barnes said on Thursday that Tennessee basketball isn’t done adding to the 2026-27 schedule. The Vols are working on future schedules, too.

The head coach himself dropped the latest schedule news while on stage at the Big Orange Caravan on Wednesday in Nashville, announcing that a deal is in the works with Michigan State for a home-and-home beginning next season in Knoxville.

“We’re getting it all put together,” Barnes said Thursday night in Kingsport, at the third caravan stop, “and we’re obviously excited just to be in a discussion when it all started.”

Sources have told Volquest that the contract between the two teams has not been signed, but the series has been agreed to. It will include a road game at Michigan State in 2027-28.

Update: Tennessee and Michigan State have agreed to a home-and-home series that includes a return trip to Michigan State, source tells @Volquest_On3. The contract has not been signed yet. https://t.co/nK4E0F1dSO — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) April 30, 2026

Vols looking to balance schedule ‘over the next couple years’

But for now, Tennessee is still working on next season’s slate.

“We’ve still got some more discussion going on with teams,” Barnes said, “as we continue to try to put our schedule together, not just this year, but try to get some balance to it over the next couple years, and we’re excited about it.”

Tennessee is scheduled to face North Carolina State at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville next season in a neutral-site game. N.C. State hired former Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey as its new head coach in March.

The Vols will also play three games in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas in November, will start a home-and-home on the road at Purdue in December and should get a home game in the ACC-SEC Challenge.

Tennessee is scheduled to play Illinois at the United Center in Chicago during the 2027-28 season, after the Vols lost to the Illini in Nashville last season.

Tennessee has faced Michigan State seven times

Tennessee is 2-5 all time against Michigan State.

The last meeting was a 70-69 Michigan State win in the Elite Eight in St. Louis in the 2010 NCAA Tournament. The last home-and-home was swept by the Spartans in 1993 and 1994, winning in Knoxville first, then in East Lansing.

The two Tennessee wins were in December 1970, in Los Angeles, and December 1981 in Knoxville. The Vols lost at home in January 1938 and at Michigan State in January 1939.

Tennessee hosted Michigan State for a closed-door scrimmage in 2022 and the Vols won on the road in a charity exhibition game in East Lansing in 2023.

Barnes on Thursday said his longtime friendship with Michigan State coach Tom Izzo dates back to a recruiting event in Columbus, Ohio.

Barnes was an assistant coach at Ohio State under Gary Williams and Izzo was a Michigan State assistant under Judd Heathcote.

“From that point on we just struck up a friendship,” Barnes said. “And he’s one of the great guys in this business. He’s for all the right things and he’s always done it right. He’s done a lot, trying to do a lot outside of just coaching basketball, trying to grow the game in so many different ways, and truly one of the finest people I’ve ever met.

“I could rave about him all day as a basketball coach, which I really don’t need to do that. I can just tell you he’s as fine a person that I’ve ever met.”