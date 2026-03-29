How to watch No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Michigan in the Elite Eight

CHICAGO — Tennessee basketball gets a third straight shot at making its first Final Four when the Vols face Michigan on Sunday in the Elite Eight at the United Center.

The NCAA Tournament’s Midwest Regional final game between No. 6 seed Tennessee (25-11) and No. 1 Michigan (34-3) is scheduled for a 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time start on CBS.

The Vols advanced out of the Sweet 16 on a 76-62 win over No. 2 Iowa State in the late game Friday night. Michigan beat No. 4 Alabama 90-77 to move on to the Elite Eight.

Tennessee last season lost to No. 1 Houston in the Midwest Regional final at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Vols lost to No. 1 Purdue in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, also in the Midwest Regional final at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

How To Watch: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Michigan

When: Sunday, 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: United Center

TV: CBS

Streaming: HBO Max, Paramount Plus, March Madness App

Radio: The Vol Network (Mike Keith, Chris Lofton)

Radio Stream: SiriusXM, SXM App

KenPom.com Prediction: Michigan 77, Vols 70

BetMGM: Tennessee +7.5 | Total: 146.5

No. 6 seeds in the Final Four in NCAA Tournament history

Only four No. 6 seeds have gone to the Final Four and it hasn’t happened since Michigan’s Fab Five team did so in 1992. Kansas in 1988 and NC State in 1982 not only went to the Final Four, but won national championships as No. 6 seeds.

Providence went to the Final Four as a No. 6 seed in 1987, before losing to No. 2 seed Syracuse in the national semifinal.

Since the NCAA Tournament field expanded to 64 teams in 1985, only one team has defeated a No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 seeds on the way to the Final Four. LSU did it as a No. 11 seed in 1986, beating No. 3 Memphis State in the second round, No. 2 Georgia Tech in the Sweet 16 and No. 1 Kentucky in the Elite Eight.

Series History: Tennessee vs. Michigan

Tennessee is 5-7 all time against Michigan in a series that dates back to a December 1958 meeting won by the Vols in Kent, Ohio.

Michigan has won four straight, with the last three meetings coming in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 11 Michigan uspet No. 3 Tennessee in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis, No. 2 Michigan beat No. 11 Tennessee in the Sweet 16 in the 2014 Tournament and No. 8 Michigan beat No. 9 Tennessee 75-45 in the first round of the 2011 NCAA Tournament, the final game of the Bruce Pearl era.