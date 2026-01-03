Rick Barnes on Tennessee Basketball's problem at the foul line: 'It's mental toughness'

Rick Barnes didn’t have an answer for Tennessee Basketball’s missed free throws Tuesday night. The Vols beat an overmatched and outmanned South Carolina State team 105-54, but they also missed 14 foul shots.

If he could shoot the shots for his players, he would. And he’d probably have more success.

“They got to fix it,” Barnes said during his postgame press conference. “I mean, if I shot them we’d make them all. I can take care of that, but I don’t get to be a shooter. If we had a designated shooter, I’d go do it.”

Tennessee missed 25 foul shots over last two games

Barnes said associate head coach Justin Gainey could as well. And assistant coach Gregg Polinsky and assistant director of player development Riley Collins, too.

His Tennessee players can’t, though. At least not through the first 14 games of the season.

After going 19-for-33 at the foul line at home against South Carolina State, No. 19 Tennessee went 12-for-23 in the 86-75 loss at No. 18 Arkansas Saturday afternoon.

“If we’re going be a team all year that’s going to struggle at the free-throw line with guys that should be making shots, it’s going be one of those years like that,” Barnes said Saturday night on The Vol Network postgame at Arkansas. “When you make them, you make them, you don’t, it’s puts a lot more pressure on you.”

Nate Ament went 5-for-11 at the foul line on Saturday, including missing the front end of a 1-and-1 while Arkansas went on a game-changing 12-0 run as the Vols went scoreless for over five minutes. Jaylen Carey missed his only two foul shots and Felix Okpara, Bishop Boswell and Amari Evans all went 1-for-2 at the line.

“You got to make free throws,” Barnes said. “I mean, you just put so much pressure on yourself (missing free throws), but we’re not there yet and we got to get tougher. Still trying to figure out who we can count on from game to game.”

Tennessee is shooting 69.9% from the foul line as a team this season. The Vols have missed 11 at home in the 83-62 win over then-No. 11 Louisville on December 16, missed seven in the 62-61 loss at Syracuse on December 2 and missed 10 in the 75-62 neutral-site loss to Illinois in Nashville on December 6.

“It’s harder than you think,” Barnes said Tuesday night, “because you go from being guarded and someone in your face where you go up there, you’re standing there by yourself.

“And I think it all goes back to a routine. We’ve tried different things with different guys. I just think you just lock in on your routine and trust it.”

Up Next: No. 19 Tennessee vs. Texas, Tuesday, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Only three Tennessee players are shooting better than 80% from the foul line so far this season: Ethan Burg (8-8, 100%), Ja’Kobi Gillespie (36-41, 87.8%) and Amaree Abram (13-16, 81.3%).

Ament is shooting 77.8% at the stripe, Boswell is at 66.7%, Okpara is at 64.3% and JP Estrella is shooting 62.6%.

The Vols know it’s a problem. But knowing it’s a problem and fixing the problem remain two different things.

“For sure more mental,” Carey said Tuesday night, “just going up there and just telling ourselves it’s automatic. Just going up there and knock it down.”

“It’s mental toughness,” Barnes added, “and that’s what I think it is. I mean, guys that can make threes should all be able to make free throws.”

Tennessee returns home to host Texas Tuesday night (9 Eastern Time, ESPN2) at Food City Center as the pressure of the SEC schedule starts fast in January. The Vols go back on the road next Saturday at No. 22 Florida and play at No. 14 Alabama and at No. 23 Georgia later in the month.

“All they got to do is look at the stat sheet and see you got to make free throws, you got to make layups,” Barnes said. ” … It’s a long way to go (and) we got a good team, but we expect to win this league and we didn’t do what we need to do today to put ourselves in front with a chance to win a big road game.”