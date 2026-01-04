Rick Barnes: Tennessee's missed free throws putting 'so much more pressure' on Vols

Tennessee Basketball’s missed free throws on Saturday was about more than just taking point off the board. It was about how it changed what the Vols had to do on defense, what they wanted to do on offense and everything in between.

“That just puts so much more pressure on everything that you do,” Barnes said after No. 19 Tennessee’s 86-75 loss at No. 18 Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena, where the Vols went 12-for-23 at the foul line.

“Puts pressure on your defense. You want to run some things (on offense), but then you start thinking, well, if they get fouled, are they going to make the free throws?

“Guys that you want to be aggressive,” Barnes continued, “they go pick up fouls and don’t make free throws. It really just continues to put pressure on every other part of the game.”

‘They won it because they did the things that were necessary to win it and we didn’t.’

Freshman Nate Ament had far and away the worst day at the line, making just 5 of 11. Jaylen Carey was 0-for-2 and Bishop Boswell, Felix Okpara and Amari Evans all went 1-for-2.

It was more of the same for the Vols, who missed 14 free throws against South Carolina State on Tuesday and as a team are shooting just 68.6%.

Tennessee took a 58-55 lead over Arkansas when Evans made a three with 11:06 left in the second half, but the Vols went scoreless over the next 5:12 while the Razorbacks went on a 12-0 run that changed the game.

The drought included Ament missing the front end of a 1-and-1 with Tennessee down three. Boswell missed a free throw with the Vols down five with 4:46 left and Evans missed another with 1:48 to go, but by then it was an 11-point deficit.

“When you have a chance to get back in the game, you can’t make them,” Barnes said. “When you got a chance to stretch it out, you can’t make them. And I don’t think we have a guy on the team that doesn’t think he can make them, but they’re going to have to make it when the lights are on.”

Up Next: No. 19 Tennessee vs. Texas, Tuesday, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

The free-throw failures were compounded by mistakes elsewhere. Tennessee’s 14 turnovers were the most in a game since the Vols had 17 a month ago in a loss at Syracuse, the only other true road game so far this season.

Tennessee also went 11-for-25 on layups, while Arkansas went 8-for-13. The Razorbacks scored 17 points off the 14 turnovers, too.

“We’re a good basketball team, (Arkansas is) a good basketball team,” Barnes said. “But we did too many things that go into losing, and that’s why we lost. You got to call a timeout when you can get the ball in bounds. Little things like that.”

Ament had the ball in his hands when he was called for a 10 seconds in the backcourt in the first half. He was inbounding in the second half when the Vols turned it over on a five-second call.

Arkansas made the plays, and the free throws, that Tennessee couldn’t.

“They made layups at the rim,” Barnes said. “We didn’t. They made their free throws, we didn’t. And they won. They won it because they did the things that were necessary to win it and we didn’t.”