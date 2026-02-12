Ja'Kobi Gillespie after Tennessee nearly blew another big lead: 'We got to figure that out'

In retrospect, it sounded like assistant coach Steve McClain was calling his shot before practice Tuesday morning at Food City Center. The first-year Tennessee basketball assistant coach pointed back to Vanderbilt’s one-point loss to Oklahoma on Saturday to show just how quickly things can change in a game.

“(Vanderbilt is) down 19 with three minutes to play and almost win the game,” McClain said, referencing the 92-91 Vandy loss to an Oklahoma team that had lost nine straight games.

“In college basketball, a 12-point lead, a 14-point lead, anymore it can evaporate quickly,” McClain continued, “and all it takes is a couple bad possessions. You miss a shot, they make a shot.”

Fast forward to Wednesday night at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville. Tennessee led Mississippi State 63-40 with 10 minutes left. Five minutes later, after nine straight misses and three Tennessee turnovers, Mississippi State was back within five points after an 18-0 run.

“We got to figure that out,” senior point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie said after Tennessee’s 73-64 win. “I think the second half we were just a little too passive and not being aggressive like we should when we get up.”

Mississippi State made seven straight shots during 18-0 run

Gillespie scored all of his 12 of his team-high 18 points in the second half for Tennessee (17-7, 7-4 SEC). Nate Ament scored 16 and helped get the Vols back in control with two three-point plays after State got within five points with five minutes left.

Apparently Mississippi State’s 18 straight points was still news to Tennessee players after the game.

“That’s the one thing when I talked to them,” head coach Rick Barnes said, “I said, ‘How do we let that happen?’ And again, this team, they’re like, ‘We had an 18-0 run?’ Like, they were shocked.”

The turnovers came from Felix Okpara, DeWayne Brown and Ament. Gillespie had five of the nine misses during Tennessee’s scoreless stretch, with Ament, Bishop Boswell, J.P. Estrella and Troy Henderson accounting for the others.

“I feel like the whole game we were getting good shots,” Gillespie said, “shots we wanted. I think we started, in that slump, we were either settling or not taking the shots we should take and I feel like we was also turning the ball over, so that was the main thing.”

Rick Barnes: ‘That kind of has been the story of our team’

Mississippi State, meanwhile, made seven straight shots during the run, including three layups, a dunk and back-to-back 3-pointers.

“We had some open shots that you got to make,” Barnes said. “But you put it all together, we just went through a period where I thought we let up. And you’re always concerned.”

Concerned because it happened four days earlier in the 74-71 loss to Kentucky at Rupp Arena, where Tennessee led by as many as 14 points. And that it happened in the 80-78 home loss to Kentucky on January 17, when the Vols led by 17.

Or all the way back in November, when a 12-point lead in the second half against Kansas didn’t hold in an 81-76 loss in Las Vegas.

“It goes back to concentration and not getting relaxed,” Barnes said. “And that kind of has been the story of our team. We get a lead and we start doing those things.”