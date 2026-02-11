How to watch Tennessee basketball at Mississippi State on Wednesday

Tennessee basketball goes back on the road looking to bounce back from the 74-71 loss at Kentucky against Mississippi State on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN2 at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville.

Tennessee (16-7, 6-4 SEC) saw its four-game win streak snapped in the loss at Kentucky. The Vols lost at home against Kentucky on January 17, then bounced back with road wins at Alabama and Georgia and home wins over Auburn and Ole Miss.

Mississippi State (11-12, 3-7) has lost seven of its last eight dating back to January 10. The only win was at LSU on January 28. The Bulldogs lost five straight over a two-week stretch and lost at Missouri and at home to Arkansas last week.

How To Watch: Tennessee at Mississippi State

When: Wednesday, 9 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: Humphrey Coliseum

TV: ESPN2 (Roy Philpott, Richard Hendrix)

Streaming: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Radio: The Vol Network (Mike Keith, Chris Lofton)

Radio Stream: SiriusXM, SXM App

KenPom.com Prediction: Tennessee 75, Mississippi State 68

Tennessee’s series history with Mississippi State

Tennessee leads the all-time series with Mississippi State 91-46 dating back to 1924. State has won two of the last three, beating the Vols in the 2024 SEC Tournament quarterfinals and in Starkville earlier in the 2023-24 season.

Tennessee won 68-56 at home last season and last won on the road at Mississippi State in January 2023.

Rick Barnes is 15-4 against Mississippi State, including a 12-4 record as Tennessee’s head coach. Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans is 2-2 against the Vols.

A closer look at Mississippi State

Jans is 74-52 (27-37 SEC) in his fourth season at Mississippi State. He has taken State to the NCAA Tournament in each of his first three seasons, but has yet to win a game.

Mississippi State lost to Pitt in the First Four in 2023, to No. 8 Michigan State in 2024 and to No. 9 Baylor last year. The Bulldogs finished 21-13 in 2022-23, 21-14 in 2023-24 and 21-13 last season.

Guard Josh Hubbard has powered all three of the Jans teams at Mississippi State. This season he’s the third-leading scorer in the SEC at 20.6 points per game.

Hubbard averaged 18.9 points per game last season and 17.1 as a freshman. This season he’s shooting 40.2% from the field and 31.7% from the 3-point line.

State’s second-leading scorer is Jayden Epps at 14.7 points per game. Achor Achor leads the team in rebounding at 6.7 per game and Hubbard leads in assists at 3.6.