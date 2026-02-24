Tennessee looking to keep showing traits of a 'championship-level team' at Missouri

Tennessee basketball went to Alabama a month ago needing an answer. The Vols had lost three of their last five, six of their last 11 and had just fallen to 2-3 to start SEC play after giving up a 17-point lead in a home loss to Kentucky that felt like rock bottom.

Midway through the first half the Vols found themselves down 10 to the Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa. But they rallied to cut the deficit to three at halftime, then outscored Alabama by nine in the second half, winning 79-73.

A similar script was followed four days later at Georgia. Down seven, rally to force overtime, win 86-85.

“Our coaches always say stay together,” Nate Ament said on Monday, “being the most connected group always travels well. Just being together no matter if we’re playing good, if they went on run, we went on a run, always just helps us stay connected.”

That connection showed at Mississippi State two weeks ago, where the Vols built a 23-point lead in the second half, watched it get cut all the way down to five after an 18-0 run, then answered in time for a 73-64 win.

Tennessee was down nine at Vanderbilt on Saturday, erased the deficit with an 11-2 run midway through the second half and closed with four straight made shots while Vandy missed five straight. The Vols won 69-65 to improve to 8-1 over their last nine games, including a 4-1 record on the road.

“I think our guys are starting to understand,” Tennessee assistant coach Amorrow Morgan said, “what it takes to be a really good championship-level team. They’re understanding the focus that you have to have over the course of the game.”

No. 22 Tennessee at Missouri, Tuesday, 9 p.m. ET

It will be put the test with Tennessee (20-7, 10-4 SEC) back on the road at Missouri (18-9, 8-6) on Tuesday (9 p.m. Eastern Time, SEC Network) at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, where the Vols have won five straight dating back to 2018.

“I think we’ve been really good in moments all season,” Morgan said, “but obviously moments, as you’ve seen, it can actually go the other way when you talk about the Kentucky games.”

After Kentucky rallied from down 17 to win 80-78 in Knoxville, the Cats rallied from down 14 at home to beat the Vols 74-71 at Rupp Arena on February 7.

“We were one of the best teams in the country for probably 25 minutes of the game,” Morgan said of the loss in Lexington, “and then there was a 10-minute stretch where we couldn’t score, or we didn’t want to defend. But they’re understanding the focus.”

Failing to protect a lead wasn’t limited to Kentucky.

Tennessee gave up a 12-point lead with 15 minutes left in the loss to Kansas in November. The Vols led by one 11 minutes left against Illinois in Nashville in December, before getting outscored by 14 the rest of the way in the 75-62 loss.

It was a three-point lead with 11 minutes left at Arkansas in January, before the Razorbacks outscored Tennessee by 14 in an 86-75 win.

Vols continuing to focus on ‘putting together an entire game’

More recently, though, the Vols have shown what they’re made of on the road.

“I think our guys are starting to identify what goes into winning on the road,” Morgan said. “Culture travels, right? We have an extremely strong culture. Toughness, it travels, right? We have a tough group, but we’ve only been tough at moments in time.

“Now they’re starting to understand the importance of what we’ve discussed is 40 minutes, putting together an entire game.”

Tennessee coaches have cleared the deck at halftime, emphasizing a 0-0 score regardless of what the scoreboard actually says.

“No matter if we’re up ten, no matter if we’re down five, up twenty,” Morgan said, “trying to get them to understand the importance of remaining focused. And understanding and valuing every single possession over the course of the game.”

Tennessee’s Bishop Boswell emerging as a leader

The players are starting to talk more, too. Morgan on Monday praised Bishop Boswell’s emerging leadership role over the course of the season while also mentioning Felix Okpara and Ja’Kobi Gillespie.

“That’s going to be critical for you to go on the road,” Morgan said.

Tennessee is down to just two games left at home, against Alabama on Saturday and Vanderbilt on March 7 in the regular-season finale. Then the postseason awaits.

The program culture will have to keep traveling, starting with Missouri.

“There’s going to be moments where Mizzou could go on a run,” Morgan said, “and what are we going to do? Are we going to splinter? Or are we going to stay together?

“And those are where those voices are going to play a huge part to make sure that we do stay together, to make sure that we do come out of there with a road victory.”