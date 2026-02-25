Four quick takes after No. 22 Tennessee loses at Missouri, 73-69

Tennessee basketball quickly built a 10-point lead in Tuesday night’s game at Missouri and just as quickly ran out of answers against the Tigers, with Mizzou coming back for a 73-69 win after taking over in the second half at Mizzou Arena.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 12 of his 19 points in the first half and had nine assists and four rebounds for Tennessee (20-8, 10-5 SEC) and Felix Okpara scored 11 of his 15 in the second half and had seven rebounds, but it wasn’t nearly enough while the Vols committed 14 turnovers.

Nate Ament scored 17 points and had seven rebounds and Bishop Boswell had 11 points in the loss.

T.O. Barrett and Mark Mitchell did it all for Missouri (19-9, 9-6), combining for 51 points. Barrett had 16 of his 28 in the second half and Mitchell scored 15 of his 23 while Mizzou shot 61.5% from the field and 50.0% from the 3-point line after halftime.

Tennessee’s turnover problems came back

Tennessee had nine turnovers in the 69-65 win at Vanderbilt on Saturday, with Rick Barnes telling the Vols in the locker room after the game that they won in part because they had one less turnover than the home team.

There were only seven turnovers in the home win over Oklahoma last week and only nine against LSU on February 14.

At halftime Tuesday night, Tennessee had eight turnovers leading to 10 Missouri points. The Vols led by 10 early in the game, but a span of seven turnovers in 10 minutes helped Mizzou cut the lead to one. The eighth turnover gave Mizzou a 26-24 lead on a transition dunk with a minute left in the first half.

Tennessee’s 15 turnovers led to 23 Missouri points by the end of the night and were the most turnovers in a game since the win over Auburn on January 31. The Vols scored seven points off of eight turnovers.

Felix Okpara is getting more productive in the post

Felix Okpara went to work on the receiving end of the pick and roll early in the second half, making five straight shots over the first six minutes of the second half.

Okpara scored the first 11 points of the second half for Tennessee and did it all in the first six minutes, going 5-for-5 from the field while adding a rebound. The Vols needed every single point, with Missouri scoring 13 points in the first five minutes of the second half.

He scored 26 points over his previous two games, with 18 in the win over Oklahoma last week and eight in the win at Vanderbilt on Saturday. He scored a season-high 20 against Rice on November 17.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie doesn’t get enough credit

Gillespie hit a three with 44 seconds left in the first half to end a 6-0 run that had given Mizzou its first lead of the game at 26-24. Then he pulled up for a foul-line jumper as the first half ended, giving the Vols a 29-26 lead at the break after his own 5-0 run in the final minute.

He hit a three with 4:02 left in the first half to end an 8-0 Missouri run.

Gillespie scored on a layup with 3:03 left in the second half then hit a three at the 2:19 mark to turn a 67-60 deficit into a two-point game. He missed what would have been a go-ahead three with 1:18 to go.

Gillespie scored a season-low eight points against Mercer in the season opener way back on November 3. Since then, he’s score at least 10 or more points in every game, including 21 with 15 or more, 11 with 20 or more and two with 30 or more.

J.P. Estrella made his return to the court after the redshirt sophomore power forward missed the last two games due to soreness in his left foot. Estrella was listed as questionable on the SEC Availability Report Monday night, then removed on the game-day update.

He came off the bench and played six scoreless minutes, grabbing one rebound and committing one turnover.

Jaylen Carey’s struggles continued in the post. He had nine rebounds but went 0-for-3 from the field. Freshman DeWayne Brown had five points, two rebounds and two turnovers.