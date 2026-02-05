Where ESPN ranks Nate Ament, Ja'Kobi Gillespie in midseason top 50

Tennessee basketball has two of the 50 best players in the country according to ESPN’s midseason rankings. Five-star freshman wing Nate Ament came in at No. 45 on the list while point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie was ranked No. 29.

The No. 1 player in the country is Duke freshman forward Cameron Boozer, ahead of No. 2 AJ Dybantsa (BYU), No. 3 Joshua Jefferson (Iowa State), No. 4 Caleb Wilson (North Carolina) and No. 5 Braden Smith (Purdue).

Next is JT Toppin (Texas Tech) at No. 6, then No. 7 Darryn Peterson (Kansas), No. 8 Labaron Philon Jr. (Alabama), No. 9 Yaxel Lendeborg (Michigan) and No. 10 Kingston Flemings (Houston).

Ja’Kobi Gillespie ‘has responded with career highs in points and assists’

Gillespie leads Tennessee in scoring at 18.6 points per game, assists (5.4) and steals (1.6). Ament is averaging 17.1 points per game, leads the team in rebounds at 6.4 while also averaging 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals.

“Gillespie has had to shoulder a bigger scoring load this season at Tennessee,” ESPN’s Jeff Borzello wrote, “and he has responded with career highs in points and assists.

“He has had a slew of huge performances against NCAA-caliber competition, too: 22 points vs. Houston, 36 vs. Texas, 24 vs. Kentucky, 24 vs. Alabama. He and Nate Ament will be relied upon to carry the Vols come March.”

Ament has been on a tear over the last three weeks, averaging 22.1 points per game over his last seven games.

He scored 26 of his 28 points in the second half in Tennessee’s win over Ole Miss on Tuesday. He scored 22 in the win over Auburn on Saturday and had a career-high 29 in the win at Alabama on January 24. He scored 23 in a double-overtime home win over Texas A&M, had 19 at Georgia and 17 against both Kentucky and Arkansas.

ESPN NBA Mock Draft: Nate Ament projected at No. 7 overall

Ament is currently projected by ESPN to the No. 7 overall pick in the NBA Draft, according to its latest mock draft.

“We’ve been spoiled by this season’s collection of assertive freshmen who’ve made this class one of the best in recent memory,” ESPN’s Myron Medcalf wrote. “Ament, a 6-10 forward, initially stood out because we did not see a similar edge — consistently, at least — from him early.

“It seems he just needed more time to develop that confidence. Ament … has transformed himself into one of the SEC’s best and justified his place in the top 10 of ESPN’s latest NBA mock draft.”