Nate Ament 'played with a really good purpose' in Tennessee's loss at Florida

Nate Ament started Saturday afternoon’s game at Florida by making a three. Less than a minute later, Tennessee Basketball’s five-star freshman wing hit a turnaround jump shot in the paint.

In two minutes against the Gators he was more than halfway toward the eight points he scored against Texas on Tuesday.

“He played with a really good purpose today,” Rick Barnes said after the game. “I thought, kept it simple.”

Ament scored 17 points, the most he has scored since he had 20 against Kansas in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas in November, and finished 5-for-11 from the floor. He went 2-for-4 at the 3-point line, 5-for-6 at the foul line and added four rebounds, an assist and a steal against two turnovers.

In an embarrassing 91-67 loss, when next to nothing went right for No. 21 Tennessee (11-5, 1-2 SEC), Ament seemed to take a needed step forward.

“Nate’s going to be fine,” Barnes said. “I’ve said it all along. I don’t know, I’m sure people have gotten on (him), but I wouldn’t trade Nate for anybody. He’s a lot tougher than everybody knows.”

Florida took over with Nate Ament in foul trouble

The toughest part of his afternoon was the second foul he picked up with second foul with 6:12 left in the first half. He checked out and didn’t play the rest of the half, forced to be a spectator as Florida went on a 20-7 run while Ament was on the bench, taking a 41-28 lead into halftime.

“That maybe hurt us as much as anything,” Barnes said of Ament’s foul trouble, “him not being there at the end because the game broke at the end of the first half where you can’t allow that, especially on the road.

“And then you don’t come out of halftime and respond the way we did. And then from there, it’s just an uphill battle.”

Florida, after closing the half with 10 straight points, went on another 7-0 run early in the second half and stretched the lead to 24 points with 13 minutes left.

Ament had eight points, four rebounds and an assist in 16 minutes in the second half, after playing only 11 in the first half.

“I thought Nate came out with a great mindset today and did a lot of good things,” Barnes said.

Up Next: Tennessee vs. Texas A&M, Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

After the last two games, foul trouble is the next thing Ament will have to fix. He picked up his third and fourth fouls in the first 10 minutes of the second half at Florida and played only 22 minutes against Texas on Tuesday after battling foul trouble and finishing with four.

It’s an area Tennessee’s coaching staff has been working on, with associate head coach Justin Gainey noting Friday they had gone over defensive film with Ament for a better look at how to avoid the whistles.

“There was no need to reach on this foul on this play where you had three fouls,” Gainey said. “Love the aggressiveness, love that you’re listening.”

Ament has listened when his coaches have told him to “lose yourself on defense.”

But now?

“Now it’s just, you got to be smart with it,” Gainey said. “But that’s … an area you’d rather have to pull a guy back on than to have to say like, ‘Hey, come on, you got to be better on defense.'”