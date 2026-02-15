Rick Barnes makes his case for why Nate Ament 'should get a better whistle'

DeWayne Brown switched onto LSU’s Pablo Tamba in the final minute of the first half Saturday at Food City Center. When Tamba drifted to the 3-point line and got the ball for an open look, Tennessee’s freshman forward lunged out from the foul line with an extended left arm.

Tamba made the three through some light contact, drawing the foul call and leaving Brown with his hands up, wondering what he did to get the whistle.

“I can just tell you,” Rick Barnes said after Tennessee’s 73-63 win, “I was on the rules committee, and I always said a foul is a foul.”

Barnes wasn’t talking about the call on Brown. He was talking about the calls Nate Ament isn’t getting enough of.

“I think if you get any kind of contact on the 3-point line,” Barnes continued, “why is that not the same call at 12 (or) 15 feet?”

‘I think that’s where calls like that are (missed)’

Barnes wants Ament to get the same foul calls inside the 3-point line — when he’s battling for space in the paint, around the rim or trying to get off midrange shots — that 3-point shooters get night in and night out.

“When you’re out there by the 3-point line,” Barnes said, “fans react because they can see it. A lot of fans can’t see what’s going on inside, but I could guard some guys if you allow me to walk under them. I could.”

In fact, Barnes added, he used to teach that. Guard shooters by walking under them.

“They’re going to say guys go straight up,” Barnes said. “Well, they’re straight up here, but the bottom is where you got to referee, from the ground up. And I think that’s where calls like that are (missed).”

Barnes admitted it’s a hard game to officiate, specifically in the SEC, which he called “the toughest league in the country to referee.”

“Because of the quality of players,” he said, “because of the physicality, the skill level, and it’s a hard game.”

He saluted Mike Eades and the work he does as the SEC’s coordinator of men’s basketball officials.

“My biggest thing about officiating is that everybody in TV wants it under two hours,” Barnes said, “and if that’s what you’re going to go by, I see why some fouls aren’t called, (if) we’re going to say we got to get the games done in two hours.

“I don’t care if we have to stay out there for two and a half (hours), whatever, to get the game right. Let’s get it right.”

Nate Ament leads Tennessee with 185 free throws shot this season

Ament leads Tennessee in free-throw attempts at 185 on the season, 83 more than his closest teammate, Ja’Kobi Gillepsie with 102. Auburn’s Keyshawn Hall leads the SEC in free throws made at 170 and Texas forward Matas Vokietaitis leads the league in attempts at 208.

Ament shot a season-high 15 free throws against Auburn on January 31 and has shot 10 or more in six games. He shot nine free throws in four other games, and eight in four more.

He scored 22 points against LSU and went a game-high 10-for-11 at the foul line. He had 14 points and went 8-for-9 at the line in the second half.

“Ament is a special, special player,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said. “His ability in the mid-range with his length and his touch is really, really difficult to defend. And then he does a great job getting to the free-throw line and converting there.

Barnes still remembers when he was on the other side of the conversation, back when it was North Carolina head coach Dean Smith coming after him because of how physical his Clemson teams played against Tar Heel rosters full of stars.

“He had terrific players,” Barnes said, “and I know what he was thinking. I don’t want my guys to get hurt. And I can assure you that when I went to Texas and got LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and those guys, I saw his point of view real clear. I saw it, so I get it.”

He gets it so much that he said would guard Ament the same way — “We do the same thing. And I would guard Nate the same way. There is no doubt.” — if he were on the other side.

But Barnes isn’t on the other side. So he’s going to keep politicking for his five-star freshman to get more calls.

“I think it’s a hard game to officiate,” he said, “but when you got a guy that you’re playing through a lot, and Nate’s worked hard, I think he should get a better whistle.”