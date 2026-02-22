How Nate Ament 'stayed with it' to hit Tennessee's game-winning shot at Vandy

NASHVILLE — Nate Ament got the ball with 1:04 left Saturday at Vanderbilt, seemingly with nowhere to go and nothing to do with it.

Tennessee’s five-star freshman forward had hit just two of his 12 shots on the afternoon, but the Vols got the ball back in his hands when it mattered most, trailing 65-64 in the final minute.

Ament dribbled left toward the block, stopped and pivoted right. He looked briefly toward the wing but nothing was there, only Tennessee center Felix Okpara at the 3-point line.

He pivoted again, putting his back to the basket, all while drawing the attention of two Vanderbilt defenders. Finally after a quick turn, one final pivot over his left shoulder, Ament raised up for a tough, contested midrange jump shot.

The shot went in, Tennessee went ahead and the Vols never let go of the lead in the 69-65 win over No. 19 Vanderbilt at Memorial Gymnasium.

“He struggled,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said after the game, “but (Vanderbilt) had a lot to do with that, obviously. And he made that one when it counted. He stayed with it.”

Vandy coach: There was ‘shuffling of feet’ on Nate Ament’s final shot

Again when the lights were the brightest, Ament shined.

“Nate Ament made a shot that was against perfect defense,” Mark Byington said during his postgame press conference.

And maybe with the help of an imperfect whistle, according to the Vanderbilt coach.

“There might have been some shuffling of feet or whatever else,” Byington continued, “and you see what happened there. But he still made the shot, and you did everything right. And sometimes you do things right and you don’t get the right result.”

Ament spent much of the afternoon not getting the result he wanted.

He scored four points in the first half on just 1-for-7 shooting. When he finally got going in the second half, hitting a three out of a timeout then making four foul shots over the next three minutes, he missed on a high-flying baseline dunk that would’ve given Tennessee the lead, then missed on another look at the rim.

“I just kept telling him to play your game, be confident,” Tennessee guard Bishop Boswell said,” because he’s done it pretty consistently lately and all year. We know how talented he is. If you have a look at it, shoot it and we’re going to clean it up if he misses.”

Ament finished with 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds in 35 minutes. It was his first game with less than 16 points since January 6, when he had eight in a win over Texas.

Entering Saturday he was averaging 22.8 points per game over his last 11, including the season-high 29 points he matched — his third time scoring 29 points this season — in the win over Oklahoma on Wednesday.

He changed a tough game at Vanderbilt with one tough shot.

“I think (it says) just how much confidence he has in himself,” Boswell said. “And obviously he’s put the work in.”

Rick Barnes: ‘It reminded me of the old Meadowlark Lemon trick’

Vanderbilt worked Ament in a physical game, with the freshman phenom ending up laid out on the court after multiple possessions.

After Ament’s go-ahead shot, Vanderbilt took a timeout on the other end and Ament put his hands on his hips and dropped his head. Okpara walked over and put his arm around the shoulder of his exhausted teammate

“I think they get more physical as the year goes on,” Barnes said.

Ament’s shot went in just in front of the visiting bench. Barnes almost missed it, but it didn’t make him appreciate it any less.

“It reminded me of the old Meadowlark Lemon trick where he hid (the ball) in his shirt,” Barnes said, referencing the longtime Harlem Globetrotter. “I didn’t know where the ball was and all at once, it comes popping out of there.”