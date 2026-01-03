Why Rick Barnes thinks Tennessee will see 'incredible strides' from Nate Ament

Jaylen Carey got his first taste of SEC basketball last season, after transferring from James Madison to Vanderbilt. So Tennessee Basketball’s 6-foot-8, 267-pound bruising power forward knows what to expect over the next 18 games.

“It’s going to be some boxing matches, some dog fights,” Carey said this week. “It’s going to be a lot of hitting and we’re going to hit back, for sure. Just being able to weather the storm. Not too high, not too low, just (even-keeled), and we’re going be alright.”

Senior guard Amaree Abram saw it too, as a freshman during the 2022-23 season at Ole Miss.

“Just physical,” Abram said of the SEC. “Exciting. Very challenging. High-level players all around.”

No. 18 Tennessee at No. 19 Arkansas, Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2

No. 19 Tennessee (10-3) will need one of its highest-level players, five-star freshman Nate Ament, to reach his potential over the next three months, starting with the SEC opener at No. 18 Arkansas (10-3) Saturday afternoon.

“There’s a lot of pressure on the kid,” Tennessee assistant coach Bryan Lentz said on Monday, “and he’s handled everything really, really well.”

Ament is averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.8 minutes per game. He’s coming off 16 points and seven rebounds in the 105-54 blowout of South Carolina State on Tuesday.

But for Lentz, it was what he saw leading into the game.

“He’s had two of his best practices the last two days,” Lentz said. “I think he has come back (from the Christmas break) with a mentality of physicality and just being aggressive.”

Rick Barnes referenced that aggressiveness twice this week, circling back to the same point of reference both times. Last season, early in the second half of a 74-70 win at Texas, he took Chaz Lanier out of the game for turning down an open shot.

“(Chaz) was still trying to understand what he was into,” Barnes said. “I think Nate’s done a great job up to this point, and Chaz had played three years of college basketball, and Nate’s in his first year and has done a lot of wonderful things.

“He’ll continue because he wants to be a complete player. You look at what he’s done, he’s already helped us win a lot of basketball games. He’s just getting started.”

Nate Ament stil adjusting to college basketball

Barnes has described Ament as a complete player by calling him smart, unselfish and “the ultimate team player.” He’s called him an elite passer and “potentially the most complete guy in the country.”

“I really believe that,” he said. “And I think he’s going to keep getting better and better.”

But he still needs to play with more physicality.

“He’s going to drive,” Barnes said, “when you bounce the ball more than twice when you are playing upright, it’s hard to get in (the paint).”

And he’s going to have to know when to turn down open an open three for a better look, if the threes aren’t falling.

“My favorite play (against South Carolina State) was the last basket he scored,” Barnes said, “where he missed two threes in a row and instead of settling again, he was wide open, he took one dribble. And that’s experience.

“I mean, at some point in time you just can’t keep thinking ‘I got to make a three, I got to make a three.’ You got to do the right thing.”

‘From January until the end of January, Chaz made just incredible strides’

Those are the conversations Barnes said he’s been having with Ament — do the right thing, make the right play, don’t force anything.

“He looks at it himself,” Barnes said, “he knows what he needs to do and the conversations we have with him is what we have with everybody — just let the game come to you.

“You’re a terrific player and no need to put pressure on yourself, just be who you are and he’ll end up showing he’s one of the best players in the country.”

Lanier proved to be one of the best players in the country last season by scoring in double figures in 14 of the 15 regular-season games following the benching at Texas. He averaged 18.0 points per game while leading the Vols to a second straight Elite Eight appearance.

Now Barnes is looking for similar progress from his five-star freshman.

“From January until the end of January,” Barnes said, “Chaz made just incredible strides and I think we’ll see the same thing out of Nate.”