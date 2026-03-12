Tennessee updates Nate Ament status on Availability Report for SEC Tournament

Tennessee basketball on Wednesday listed Nate Ament (right leg) as questionable on the initial SEC Availability Report for Thursday’s SEC Tournament game against Auburn. Amari Evans (ankle) was listed as probable and Troy Henderson (shoulder) was listed also listed as questionable.

The game-day availability report will be updated around 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, ahead of No. 5-seed Tennessee (21-10) against No. 12 Auburn in the 3 p.m. ET start on SEC Network at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The Vols are looking to advance to face No. 4 Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals on Friday. Auburn advanced on Wednesday with a 79-61 win over No. 13 Mississippi State.

Rocky Top Insider’s Ryan Schumpert reported that Ament returned to five-on-five team drills during Tennessee’s practice on Wednesday at Vanderbilt’s Memorial Gymnasium. Ament did basketball activities on the side during Tuesday’s practice in Knoxville, before the Vols left for the SEC Tournament.

Nate Ament has missed two games with right leg injury

Ament has missed the last two games with the right leg injury he suffered in the loss to Alabama on February 28. Evans rolled his ankle in the loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday and Henderson has been playing through a shoulder injury in recent weeks.

“Nate Ament has handled this like an NBA player,” Tennessee assistant coach Gregg Polinksy said on Wednesday. “He has been in there three times a day (for treatment). Chad (Newman), Garrett (Medenwald), they have been working, like I said, three times a day. He’s doing everything he can do with all the resources we have.

“And Nate has made rapid progress. Now, what that means in terms of actually being able to get on the court, my P.E. degree and health minor don’t really allow me to comment any further than that. But Nate has worked his tail off and that’s why he’s going to be a great pro.”

Polinksy was asked if Ament could be a game-time decision for Tennessee on Thursday, but he deferred to Tennessee’s medical staff.

“Nate is making progress,” he said.

Rick Barnes, who said on Saturday that he expected Ament to play in the SEC Tournament, indicated on Tuesday that he was ramping up his basketball activity.

“He’s OK,” Barnes said before Tennessee’s practice at Pratt Pavilion. “He did some things with Chad the last couple days and I think he’ll see a little bit more today. But still we’ll just see. He has been doing more with Chad, running and ‘G’, those type things. He’ll probably push a little bit more today and see how he responds from it.”

Amari Evans, Troy Henderson playing through injuries for Tennessee

Evans has replaced Ament in the starting lineup over the last two games, combining for 31 points, nine rebounds, six steals and two assists, playing 32 minutes in both games.

He had a career-high 24 points against Vanderbilt, staying in the game after injuring his left ankle.

“He’s nursing it,” Barnes said of Evans on Tuesday. “It’s still sore, which this time of year, I’m not sure guys that have those kind of injuries — Nate, him — if they ever truly get back to 100%. It’s what they can tolerate and what we can do with it.

“But I know again, with both of those guys, they’re doing everything they can to take care of their business with that.”

Henderson played a total of 10 minutes against South Carolina and Vanderbilt, after playing only one total minute over his previous three games. He missed Tennessee’s win at Vanderbilt on February 21 due to the shoulder injury.

He aggravated the injury against the home loss to Vandy, leaving the game for good after playing three minutes. Barnes described the injury as a stinger.

“He got hit again right where it stings,” he said. “And we know that he’s going to have to do offseason surgery.

“But again, Troy (said), ‘Hey, I want to stay and help as much as I can until the season is over.’ I looked at the report this morning that said he wouldn’t be available today.”