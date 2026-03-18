Nate Ament 'in a good position' for Tennessee basketball entering March Madness

Tennessee basketball associate head coach Justin Gainey saw the same thing so many others saw when Nate Ament was struggling against Vanderbilt on Friday in the SEC Tournament. The five-star freshman was tired.

Ament had returned from injury the day before, rallying the Vols in a 72-62 win over Auburn in 32 dominant minutes. Then he played 30 more the next day against Vandy and struggled, admitting afterward that he was tired.

He finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds in the loss, but went just 1-for-13 from the field while still feeling the drag of nearly two weeks missed with injuries to his knee and his ankle on his right leg.

“It just felt like in that Vanderbilt game,” Gainey said, “he didn’t have the lift, the pop at the end when he got there, right? And I think some of that might have been the rust, the fatigue, the back-to-backs and everything.”

Tennessee faces SMU-Miami (Ohio) winner from First Four

Ament had everything he needed against Auburn, scoring 27 points with eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal while bringing Tennessee back from down 10 points with 10 minutes left.

He didn’t make his first shot from the field against Vanderbilt until the later stages of the second half.

But even in the struggle, Gainey saw positives as the Vols left Nashville and turned their attention to the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee (22-11), the No. 6 seed in the Midwest Region, will face either No. 11 Miami (Ohio) (31-1) or No. 11 SMU (20-13) — the two teams are in the play-in game in the First Four in Dayton on Wednesday night — in the first round Friday (4:25 p.m. Eastern Time, TBS) in Philadelphia.

“At this point in the season,” Gainey said, “I think (Ament) has grown a lot. He understands his game. He understands his spots. And so that’s the toughest part, getting to your spot right. And then make or miss, you’ll make your adjustments. You’ll make your tweaks.”

NCAA Tournament format ‘bodes well’ for Nate Ament, Vols

He got to those spots against Vanderbilt, even if the shots didn’t drop.

“So him identifying, ‘Hey, I got to my spots, I just didn’t knock them down,’” Gainey said, “shows that he is conscious of where his spots are. And so it’s just being rested, having the strength to be able to finish it. And I think he’s in a good position.”

Ament’s return helped both physically and mentally, knocking off the rust and returning the rhythm of the game before the win-or-go-home NCAA Tournament.

“I think for him, personally, getting out there and being able to do it was huge for his mental, for his psyche, for his confidence, and just knowing, like, ‘Hey, okay, I’m good,'” Gainey said. “And so heading into this weekend he feels confident about it … I think there’s a little level of comfort and feeling confident about the leg.”

No more back-to-back games will help Ament, too. If the Vols win Friday, they’ll advance to face either No. 3 Virginia or No. 14 Wright State in the second round.

“The great thing about the NCAA Tournament is you get a day off in between as well,” Gainey said. “So I think that bodes well for everybody.”