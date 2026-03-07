Rick Barnes says he expects Nate Ament to play for Tennessee basketball in SEC Tournament

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said Saturday that he expects Nate Ament to play for No. 23 Tennessee basketball in the SEC Tournament next week in Nashville.

“I do (expect him to play),” Barnes said during his postgame press conference after the 86-82 loss to Vanderbilt on Senior Day at Food City Center.

Ament on Saturday missed a second straight game with a right leg injury suffered against Alabama last Saturday. He was listed as doubtful on the SEC Availability Report Friday night, then ruled out Saturday morning.

“Like I have told you guys,” Barnes continued, “Nate wants to play. Obviously we are going to listen to our doctors and play the long game with it, I guess, is what we would do. Nate is a tough kid. If it was up to him, he would have played at South Carolina and played tonight.”

Tennessee (21-10, 11-7 SEC) will likely play on Thursday in the SEC Tournament next week at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The Vols missed a chance against Vanderbilt to clinch a top-four finish in the SEC regular-season standings and get a double-bye into the SEC Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

Rick Barnes on Nate Ament: ‘I know he will do everything he can.’

Barnes said Ament will have to return to practice before returning to a game next week.

“He hasn’t done anything in practice since the last game (he played),” Barnes said. “Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise that we can get to Nashville and get some more games in and get rhythm going (for Ament). It’s hard this time of year to miss. I know he will do everything he can.”

Ament suffered a right leg injury against Alabama last Saturday at Food City Center, crumping in pain after his leg folded awkwardly underneath him during a scrap on the floor for a loose ball.

Ament exited with 7:42 left before halftime in the 71-69 loss, missed the rest of the first half and played just two minutes the rest of the way before being pulled from the game for good early in the second half.

He missed his first game of the season Tuesday at South Carolina, with the Vols announcing Monday night that Ament would be out as he continued to be evaluated.

Nate Ament this season: 17.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists

Ament is averaging 17.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 30.1 minutes per game this season.

“For the beating he has taken this year,” Barnes said, “the rest might be great.”

Barnes said before practice Friday that Ament had done some running on the side but had not rejoined the Vols in practice. He worked on the side during Friday afternoon’s practice at Food City Center.

“I know he’s doing everything he possibly can through rehab,” Barnes said, “working with Chad (Newman) and ‘G’ (Garrett Medenwald) and obviously through our doctors. And he’s a model patient, if that’s what you want to call him. But other than that, we don’t know. I’ve said it before, if it were up to him he’d play every game. But we’ve obviously got to make sure that we’re doing the right thing for Nate.”

Tennessee coaches pulled Ament out of the game against Alabama early in the second half, after the staff could tell he wasn’t moving well. He was officially ruled out for the Tuesday game at South Carolina on Monday night.

Barnes said Ament wanting to play through the injury “speaks volumes” about who he is as a player.

“He cares about this team,” Barnes said. “He cares about this program and it bothers him that he’s not able to help us right now. He knows what we’re trying to play for. But we know to get the ultimate goal, we need him to be at his best.”