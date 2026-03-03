Tennessee basketball needs 'all hands on deck' without Nate Ament at South Carolina

Justin Gainey didn’t have one name Monday morning when trying to explain which Tennessee basketball player would fill the void left by injured freshman Nate Ament.

Instead, Tennessee’s associate head coach had just about every name on roster.

“I think Bishop (Boswell) will have to step up more,” he said. “I think Amari (Evans), I think Ethan (Burg), I think Troy (Henderson) needs to be ready. I think Mo (Amaree Abram) needs to be (ready). All of those guys, everybody that we have, they need to be ready to step up and contribute in some way.”

No. 23 Tennessee at South Carolina, Tuesday, 6 p.m. ET

Ament on Monday night was officially ruled out for No. 23 Tennessee (20-9, 10-6 SEC) at South Carolina (12-17, 3-13) on Tuesday (6 p.m. Eastern Time, SEC Network).

After an 0-2 week at Missouri and at home against Alabama — Tennessee’s first back-to-back losses since November — the Vols have to go on the road without their five-star freshman wing to look for a rebound.

All they have to replace is the 17.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists Ament is averaging through 29 games. And that’s not all.

“It might not be scoring,” Gainey said, “but defensively, some minutes here or there where there’s no breakdowns. But it’s going to be all hands on deck type situation I think for all, for everybody involved.”

Evans, the freshman guard, replaced Ament in the Alabama game when he left with the right leg injury with 7:42 left in the first half, after the leg folded awkwardly under him during a scramble on the floor for a loose ball.

He played a season-high 28 minutes, finishing with seven points and eight rebounds.

Abram played four minutes off the bench, making his first appearance in a game since the win over Auburn on January 31. Burg was scoreless in 13 minutes, going 0-for-4 from the floor.

Henderson, who hasn’t played more than three minutes in three weeks, played for less than one minute against Alabama.

‘The whole locker room was disappointed when we lost (the Alabama) game’

Ament checked out with 7:42 left in the first half Saturday and never returned during the first half. He started the second half, but played only two minutes before being sat down for good by the Tennessee coaching staff.

Alabama rallied from down 13 points with 12 minutes left to win 71-69, taking its first lead of the game with 24 seconds left.

Still, Gainey saw positives as the Vols tried to pick up the pieces without Ament, even as another double-digit lead slipped away.

“We’re excited about how the guys just didn’t quit,” Gainey said. “But we don’t have that kind of group either. We got a group that is next man up, they’re going to be ready to go, and the whole locker room was disappointed when we lost that game.”

Can that disappointment fuel Tennessee’s supporting cast without Ament?

“Adversity is usually like the biggest test of toughness, togetherness,” assistant coach Amorrow Morgan said Monday morning, “ … it’s just a part of college basketball. These things happen and someone has to step up, perform (and) rise to the occasion.”