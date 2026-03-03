Tennessee updates Nate Ament injury status for South Carolina game

Tennessee basketball announced on Monday night that Nate Ament will not play at South Carolina on Tuesday. Ament suffered a right leg injury the first half of Tennessee’s 71-69 loss to Alabama on Saturday at Food City Center.

“Ament is out due to a right leg injury sustained Saturday against Alabama,” the Vols announced in a press release. “The timetable for his return is to be determined and he will continue to be evaluated.”

Ament will be listed as out on the SEC Availability Report. He dressed for practice on Monday at Food City Center, but did not participate in the workout.

Tennessee (20-9, 10-6 SEC) and South Carolina (12-17, 3-13) are set for a 6 p.m. Eastern Time Tuesday on SEC Network. The Vols host Vanderbilt on Senior Day on Saturday at Food City Center in the regular-season finale.

Assistant coach Amorrow Morgan said during a radio appearance Monday morning that the Vols are “optimistic” about the injury for Ament but added that “time will tell.”

“He’s going to do everything in his power to be around if he can be around, be back if he can be back,” Morgan said during his weekly appearance on WNML 99.1 in Knoxville. “There’s not very many kids that want this more. There’s not very many kids that care about winning as much as Nate Ament does. So we are optimistic, but you know what, time will tell.”

Nate Ament played 11 minutes in loss to Alabama on Saturday

Ament left the game with 7:42 left in the first half after his right leg folded awkwardly under him while he was on the floor going after a loose ball. He started the second half but played only two minutes before checking out for good.

Associate head coach Justin Gainey said before practice that the plan was for Ament to not practice. He also noted the Vols on Sunday were still awaiting MRI results.

Gainey said if Ament is out, it will be “all hands on deck” for the Vols trying to replace his production.

“I think Bishop (Boswell) will have to step up more,” Gainey said. “I think Amari (Evans), I think Ethan (Burg), I think Troy (Henderson) needs to be ready. I think Mo (Amaree Abram) needs to be (ready). All of those guys, everybody that we have, they need to be ready to step up and contribute in some way.

“And it might not be scoring, but defensively, some minutes here or there where there’s no breakdowns. But it’s going to be all hands on deck type situation I think for all, for everybody involved.”

Nate Ament: 17.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists per game

Morgan said Monday morning it was the decision of the Tennessee staff to take Ament out of the game for good early in the second half.

“We just made a decision that, just trying to protect him, thinking about what’s coming up next,” Morgan said. “We didn’t think he was moving well, so that led to him subbing out of the game.”

Rick Barnes said he thought it was a knee issue for Ament but that he also tweaked the right ankle injury he suffered early in the loss at Missouri on Tuesday, when he stepped on a teammate’s foot and appeared to roll his right ankle.

“He tried (to play),” Barnes said. “If he can’t go, he can’t go. There’s no one tougher than him.”

Ament is averaging 17.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 30.1 minutes per game this season and had scored 13 or more points in 13 straight games before Saturday. He had two points and three rebounds in 11 minutes against Alabama.

“Nate Ament is one of the toughest kids I’ve coached,” Morgan said, “especially from a mental standpoint and just the mental fortitude that he has.

“He’s had a few ankle rolls over the course of the season, and he’s been just so adamant and dedicated towards doing everything he could to be out there on the floor and not miss practices and not miss games.”