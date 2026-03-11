Nate Ament returns to Tennessee basketball practice before SEC Tournament, per report

Nate Ament returned to Tennessee basketball practice on Wednesday afternoon in Nashville, according to a report from Rocky Top Insider’s Ryan Schumpert. Ament did basketball activities on the side during Tuesday’s practice in Knoxville, before the Vols left for the SEC Tournament.

Tennessee (21-10) will face either No. 12 Auburn or No. 13 Mississippi State on Thursday (3 p.m. Eastern Time, SEC Network) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, looking to advance to face No. 4 Vanderbilt on Friday.

“Nate Ament has handled this like an NBA player,” Tennessee assistant coach Gregg Polinksy said on Wednesday. “He has been in there three times a day (for treatment). Chad (Newman), Garrett (Medenwald), they have been working, like I said, three times a day. He’s doing everything he can do with all the resources we have.

“And Nate has made rapid progress. Now, what that means in terms of actually being able to get on the court, my P.E. degree and health minor don’t really allow me to comment any further than that. But Nate has worked his tail off and that’s why he’s going to be a great pro.”

Polinksy was asked if Ament could be a game-time decision for Tennessee on Thursday, but he deferred to Tennessee’s medical staff.

“Nate is making progress,” he said.

Nate Ament is practicing today for Tennessee basketball. Doing five-on-five work for the first time since the Alabama game.



Both Amari Evans and Troy Henderson are practicing as well. — Ryan Schumpert (@ryanschumpert00) March 11, 2026

Ament on Tuesday worked on the side alongside injured guards Amari Evans (ankle) and Troy Henderson (shoulder). All three went through individual drills on Tuesday before moving to a side court during five-on-five scrimmage drills.

Schumpert reported that Ament was doing five-on-five team activities on Wednesday and that Evans and Henderson were also in practice.

Rick Barnes indicated on Tuesday that Ament was ramping up his basketball activity while coming back from the right leg injury.

“He’s OK,” Barnes said before Tennessee’s practice at Pratt Pavilion. “He did some things with Chad the last couple days and I think he’ll see a little bit more today. But still we’ll just see. He has been doing more with Chad, running and ‘G’, those type things. He’ll probably push a little bit more today and see how he responds from it.”

The Vols are the No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament bracket and are currently projected to be a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Nate Ament has missed last two games with injury

Ament missed his second straight game when he didn’t play against Vanderbilt on Saturday, after suffering the right-leg injury a week before, but Barnes said after the game that he expected him to be available in the SEC Tournament.

“I do (expect him to play),” Barnes said Saturday after the 86-82 loss to Vanderbilt on Senior Day at Food City Center.

“Like I have told you guys,” Barnes added at the time, “Nate wants to play. Obviously we are going to listen to our doctors and play the long game with it, I guess, is what we would do. Nate is a tough kid. If it was up to him, he would have played at South Carolina and played tonight.”

Ament suffered the right leg injury with 7:42 left before halftime in the 71-69 loss to Alabama. He missed the rest of the first half and played just two minutes the rest of the way before being pulled from the game for good early in the second half.

Nate Ament this season: 17.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists

Barnes said on Saturday that Ament will have to return to practice before returning to a game next week.

“He hasn’t done anything in practice since the last game (he played),” Barnes said. “Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise that we can get to Nashville and get some more games in and get rhythm going (for Ament). It’s hard this time of year to miss. I know he will do everything he can.”

Ament is averaging 17.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 30.1 minutes per game this season.

“For the beating he has taken this year,” Barnes said, “the rest might be great.”