Rick Barnes updates Nate Ament's status for Tennessee in the SEC Tournament

Rick Barnes indicated on Tuesday that Nate Ament is inching closer to making his return with Tennessee basketball as the Vols prepare for the SEC Tournament in Nashville.

“He’s OK,” Barnes said before Tennessee’s practice at Pratt Pavilion. “He did some things with Chad (Newman) the last couple days and I think he’ll see a little bit more today. But still we’ll just see. He has been doing more with Chad, running and ‘G’ (Garrett Medenwald), those type things. He’ll probably push a little bit more today and see how he responds from it.”

Tennessee (21-10) will face either No. 12 Auburn or No. 13 Mississippi State on Thursday (3 p.m. Eastern Time, SEC Network) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, looking to advance to face No. 4 Vanderbilt on Friday.

The Vols are the No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament bracket and are currently projected to be a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Nate Ament has missed last two games with injury

Ament on Saturday missed a second straight game with a right leg injury suffered against Alabama on February 28.

“I do (expect him to play),” Barnes said Saturday after the 86-82 loss to Vanderbilt on Senior Day at Food City Center.

“Like I have told you guys,” Barnes added at the time, “Nate wants to play. Obviously we are going to listen to our doctors and play the long game with it, I guess, is what we would do. Nate is a tough kid. If it was up to him, he would have played at South Carolina and played tonight.”

Ament suffered the right leg injury with 7:42 left before halftime in the 71-69 loss to Alabama. He missed the rest of the first half and played just two minutes the rest of the way before being pulled from the game for good early in the second half.

Nate Ament this season: 17.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists

Barnes said on Saturday that Ament will have to return to practice before returning to a game next week.

“He hasn’t done anything in practice since the last game (he played),” Barnes said. “Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise that we can get to Nashville and get some more games in and get rhythm going (for Ament). It’s hard this time of year to miss. I know he will do everything he can.”

Ament is averaging 17.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 30.1 minutes per game this season.

“For the beating he has taken this year,” Barnes said, “the rest might be great.”