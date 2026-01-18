Rick Barnes: Tennessee's Nate Ament 'needs more than seven shots'

Nate Ament’s 17 points, five rebounds, two assists and only one turnover in his 35 minutes against Kentucky on Saturday filled out a stat line that showed more progress for Tennessee Basketball’s five-star freshman guard.

It gave him 57 points over his last three games and, more importantly, showed signs of Ament looking more like the player he has to be for the Vols.

But there was one number that caught the eye of Rick Barnes Saturday afternoon, after the 80-78 loss to Kentucky at Food City Center.

Ament’s 17 points came on just seven shots from the field. Only two in the first half, then five in the second half. He made four of the seven and went 8-for-9 at the foul line.

“Nate is figuring it out more and more,” Barnes said. “My question is why didn’t he get the ball more when he needs it? That’s the question I would say.

“And Nate’s doing fine, he’s getting better. He is running a lot. You can tell he is getting more comfortable. I look at him today, he got seven shots.”

‘He’s going to have to go get it and make that happen.’

And seven shots aren’t acceptable. Not after he scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half and overtime on Tuesday in the 87-82 double overtime win over Texas A&M.

Not after he started to turn a corner with 17 points while battling foul trouble in the loss a week ago at Florida.

Where should the shots come from? Look down low.

“You look at our post guys,” Barnes said, “I mean some of those that (Jaylen) Carey missed, I’d rather Nate shoot. (Carey is) going up against three or four guys. And we told him you’ve got to kick it out some, you got to adjust.”

Carey scored six points on 3-for-12 shooting, matching Ja’Kobi Gillespie for the most shots taken by a Tennessee player on Saturday. Gillespie scored a game-high 24 points, going 6-for-12 from the field, including 4-for-7 at the 3-point line.

Up Next: No. 24 Tennessee at No. 18 Alabama, Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Carey went 2-for-8 in the first half and 1-for-4 in the second half. Tennessee’s other forwards — Felix Okpara, JP Estrella and DeWayne Brown — combined to finish 7-for-9 from the field and scored 16 total points.

“When teams are burying you in there,” Barnes said, “they’re not going to just keep doing that. The first part of the game (Carey) was getting it there and then you got to kick out and make them decide they going to stay in there or are they’re going to cover the 3-point line.

“But Nate needs more than seven shots. He does. And we’ll get that.”

Part of that responsibility falls on Ament’s teammates. Some of it falls on himself.

“Nate’s just getting so much better,” Barnes said. “He really is. He had 17 today, made his free throws. But he needs more than seven shots. And some of it, he’s going to have to go get it and make that happen.”