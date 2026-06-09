ESPN makes high end, low end NBA player comps for Tennessee's Nate Ament

Harrison Barnes has spent 14 years in the NBA, averaging 13.6 points and 4.6 rebounds and shooting 46.0% from the field and 38.5% from the 3-point line in over 1,000 career games since being drafted at No. 7 overall in the 2012 NBA Draft.

That’s the kind of player Tennessee basketball freshman wing Nate Ament can be at the next level, according to ESPN.

ESPN’s Tim Bontempts and Jeremy Woo last week made NBA comparisons for the top 12 prospects in this summer’s NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound Barnes made the 2012-13 All-Rookie Team after averaging 9.2 points and 4.1 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per game for the Golden State Warriors. He’s played for the Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs since then, averaging double-figure points for 11 of his 14 years, including a career-high 19.2 points per game in Dallas in 2016-17.

‘He can still deliver plenty of value without being a high-usage option’

Woo wrote that Ament could have a similarly “long NBA career with continued development,” despite being a polarizing scouting assignment for teams leading into the NBA Draft, which begins on June 23.

“If he takes a leap as a defender and shooter, most likely when teammates create easier looks for him to start his career, he can still deliver plenty of value without being a high-usage option,” Woo wrote. “Barnes is another player who took time to adjust to the NBA, but has been a starter nearly the entire time and part of winning teams in several instances.”

Botempts noted Atlanta Hawks All-Star Jalen Johnson as another high-end comp for Ament as well as Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith as a “middle range” comp, with Williams on the low end.

Williams, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has averaged 8.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists over the last five years, spending the first three with the Memphis Grizzlies and the last two with the Brooklyn Nets.

“Ament has been polarizing for NBA teams all season because of the dissonance between his pre-college expectations and how things went at Tennessee,” Woo wrote. “He fits a highly valuable prototype as a large, skilled perimeter forward with developing ball skills and shooting, but the results weren’t always pretty in college and left some doubt about his ceiling.

“Some fear his average foot speed and explosiveness — coupled with his poor efficiency profile — will cap his higher-end outcomes, despite his rare skill set.”

Nate Ament’s ESPN NBA Draft rankings

Ament is ranked No. 9 overall in ESPN’s list of the top-100 NBA Draft prospects and is projected as the No. 10 overall pick to the Milwaukee Bucks in ESPN’s latest NBA mock draft. He projected to be the fourth first-round pick of the Rick Barnes era at Tennessee and would give the Vols a draft pick in six straight NBA Drafts.

BYU’s AJ Dybantsa is ESPN’s No. 1 overall prospect, ahead of Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, Duke forward Cameron Boozer and North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson. Illinois freshman guard Keaton Wagler is No. 5 overall, followed by Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr., Louisville point guard Mikel Brown Jr., then Flemings.

Ament measured in at 6-foot-9.5 at the NBA Draft Combine, weighed 210.8 pounds, had a wingspan of 6-11.5 and a standing reach of 9-1.5, according to Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress.

Ament averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 35 games during his freshman season at Tennessee, despite knee and ankle injuries suffered in late February derailing his late-season run. He started in all 35 games he played and averaged 29.7 minutes per game while shooting 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line.