ESPN analyst explains why Tennessee's Nate Ament is a 'polarizing' prospect in NBA Draft

There isn’t a consensus for Tennessee basketball five-star freshman Nate Ament among NBA scouts, according to ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jeremy Woo. The ankle and knee injuries he’s been dealing with for the last three weeks isn’t helping, either.

“He has become somewhat polarizing for scouts,” Woo wrote on Tuesday, “but his functional skills and shooting ability at 6-10 give him a blueprint for a long NBA career, and a pathway to success even if he doesn’t develop into a star.”

Ament suffered the injuries to his right leg against Alabama on February 28 and has been playing through pain after being sidelined for nearly two weeks.

He was scoreless in 18 minutes in Tennessee’s 78-56 win over Miami (Ohio) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, with Rick Barnes and his staff opting to rest Ament in the second half with the game in hand.

Ament scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half of the 79-72 win over Virginia in the second round on Sunday.

‘The case for Ament involves projecting several years out’

Woo wrote that the first weekend of the tournament “wasn’t particularly smooth for Ament” but against Virginia he showed “tough shotmaking flashes but also struggling at times with his accuracy” while going 4-for-11 from the field.

“While a zero-point game on the tournament stage was certainly a tough look,” Woo added, “NBA teams understand that the case for Ament involves projecting several years out, something that has helped support his case in the draft lottery during an up-and-down freshman year.”

Ament returned from the injury against Auburn in the SEC Tournament on March 12, starring with 27 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in 32 minutes.

He played 30 minutes a day later against Vanderbilt, struggling with his shot — he went 1-for-13 from the floor — but finishing with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

For the season he’s averaging 16.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 40.0% from the floor and 32.8% from the 3-point line.

Up Next: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 2 Iowa State, Sweet 16, Friday

Ament will be on a big stage on Friday, when Tennessee (24-11) faces Iowa State (29-7) in the Sweet 16 at the United Center in Chicago in the Midwest Region semifinal.

“Tennessee heads into a tough matchup with Iowa State on Friday,” Woo wrote, “a game that will likely require Ament to play at a high level for the Volunteers to tip the scales.

“The biggest takeaway is that whichever team drafts him will need to have patience and playing time to offer him, as he adds physical strength and polishes his game. He will be far more attractive to teams that can bring him into an optimal development situation.”