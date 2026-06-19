Where Tennessee basketball players are ranked on ESPN's final NBA Draft Top 100

Nate Ament stayed at No. 9 in ESPN’s final ranking of the top-100 prospects in the NBA Draft. Tennessee center Felix Okpara finished at No. 42 in the final ESPN Top 100, one spot ahead of Tennessee point guard Ja’Kobi Gillepsie at No. 43.

Ament, the five-star Tennessee basketball freshman, dropped one spot in the previous rankings update, with Houston freshman point guard Kingston Flemings jumping him at No. 8.

“Ament began the season as a projected top-five pick,” ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jeremy Woo wrote this week, “but became polarizing for evaluators due to his inconsistent play and struggles to create easy looks for himself. Landing with a team that can afford him immediate minutes and developmental attention will be critical. Players with his caliber of size and upside tend to receive long runways.”

NBA Draft first round: Tuesday, 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

The NBA Draft begins Tuesday with the first round at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on both ABC and ESPN. The second round will be held Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Ament measured in at 6-foot-9.5 at the NBA Draft Combine, weighed 210.8 pounds, had a wingspan of 6-11.5 and a standing reach of 9-1.5, according to Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress.

Ament stayed put in ESPN’s updated NBA mock draft following the NBA Combine, with Woo projecting him to be a lottery pick at No. 10 overall to the Milwaukee Bucks.

“He continues to draw looks throughout the lottery,” Woo wrote, “with the Nets and Milwaukee Bucks viewed as possible destinations — two teams that could afford him time and minutes to develop immediately. Finding the right fit will be imperative for his long-term growth.”

How Tennessee’s three NBA Draft hopefuls performed with the Vols

Ament averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 35 games during his freshman season at Tennessee, despite knee and ankle injuries suffered in late February derailing his late-season run. He started in all 35 games he played and averaged 29.7 minutes per game while shooting 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line.

Gillespie averaged 18.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 34.8 minutes per game while starting all 37 games in his one and only season at Tennessee. The Greeneville, Tenn., native started his career with two seasons at Belmont, then transferred to Maryland before his homecoming with the Vols as a senior last season.

Okpara averaged 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 26.9 minutes per game this season, starting 34 of 35 games. He shot 59.7% from the field, 61.1% on 2-point shots and 63.5% at the foul line. He played two seasons at Ohio State before transferring to Tennessee and anchoring the Vols on defense, serving as the rim protector defensively and a rim runner on offense.