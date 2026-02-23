What Nate Ament said about Tennessee's win at Vanderbilt, road game at Missouri

What Tennessee basketball freshman wing Nate Ament said before practice on Monday, looking back at the road win at Vanderbilt and previewing the road game at Missouri on Tuesday (9 p.m. Eastern Time, SEC Network):

What Bishop Boswell says in team settings

“I mean, he kind of just preaches all the things that he does, really. Just playing hard, playing defense, doing all the little things. And he knows that, you know, our offense will take care of itself, but it’s all about our effort as a team.”

If Tennessee win at Vanderbilt was as beat up as he’s been in a game

“Yeah, probably. They were super physical, so just got to learn to deal with it, I guess.”

His go-ahead jumper in Tennessee’s win at Vanderbilt

“I was just trying to stay with the game. Wasn’t really my game. But I knew at that time was probably running down, I could probably get us the best shot. And (I) lost it a little bit, but just shot over him. I work on that shot a lot.”

How big Tennessee’s contributions off the bench were in the win at Vanderbilt

“Huge. (DeWayne Brown), 30 minutes off the bench. Ethan (Burg) had huge minutes, 15, I think, something like that. But Coach (Barnes) always been talking about how, especially the deeper we get in the season, how big the bench is going to be for us. We have super good guys on the bench. So I’m just grateful that they’re stepping up.”

How he seen Bishop Boswell become more of a leader for Tennessee

“He’s always been a kind of leader for me, specifically. He’s always pushing me every day in practice since I got here, just to be a better defender, kind of just be the player he knows I can be. So for me, I’ve always seen it. But (he’s) starting to speak up more, especially in our team setting, group settings. So to hear his voice, especially someone who plays as hard as him, definitely does a lot for this team.”

Why Tennessee has been a good road team in recent weeks

“Our coaches always say staying together, being the most connected group that always travels well. So us just being together no matter if we’re playing good, they went on run, we want on a run, always just helps us stay connected.”

What stands out about Missouri

“They’re a really big team. Really good offensively, defensively. I mean, there’s a really overall solid team. We definitely got our work cut out for us, for sure.”

How to avoid a hangover at Missouri after the win at Vanderbilt

“Today practice and preparation will be huge. We have been watching a lot of film for this Missouri game. I would say just our preparation in terms of watching film, with the couple hours we have on the court today, will kind of just be the difference for us.”

How he felt getting out of bed Sunday

“A little bit (sore), some bruises, some aches, stuff like that, but nothing too bad. I’m all good.”

What he learned about himself while playing through physicality in a tough win at Vanderbilt

“Watching film I’ve learned a lot of stuff. You just got to be stronger, better with the ball. I think I did a good job staying with the game flow. The game … I don’t think I forced too much, but definitely things I can take away and learn in the film room.”

How better equipped he his to handle the physicality now compared to when he arrived at Tennessee

“Oh, yeah, a lot. I have a different type of body. I’m stronger than I was before I got here. And I think I just grew overall.”

How Tennessee is playing moving toward March

“I think we’re starting to get where we want to get to. Definitely still got a long ways to go. But Coach Barnes and our coaches staff is doing a good job of pushing us to get there. And I think if we just keep staying with it, attacking each day as it is, we’ll get there.”