How Rick Barnes used Roger Federer to send a message to Nate Ament

Rick Barnes had a point to make when he was talking to Nate Ament last week. And the Tennessee Basketball coach used tennis legend Roger Federer, of all people, to make it.

“He won almost 80% of his matches,” Barnes said Tuesday night, recalling the conversation with five-star freshman wing, “but he only won 54% of his points. So he learned how to put a (bad) shot behind him and understand that’s just one point.”

That’s what Ament had to do, but hadn’t been doing.

He had taken only four shots, his lowest total of the season, in the 85-71 win over Texas in his last game, and the Vols needed more.

“If you miss it,” Barnes said, “you’ve got to put it behind you and make the next one. I think he’s getting more confident that way.”

Up Next: No. 24 Tennessee vs. Kentucky, Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN

Ament looked more confident with the 17 points in the loss at Florida on Saturday, the most he had scored since November. And it showed back up in the second half and overtime in the 87-82 win over Texas A&M Tuesday at Food City Center.

Ament matched a season high with 23 points, including 10 of Tennessee’s 16 points in the two overtimes, doing so despite scoring just four points on three shots in the first half.

“What was going through my mind,” Ament said after the game, “was just that the first half of the game is over, we’re still in this game. We’ve got to win.

“For me it was just was kind of focus on the possession at hand and forget about the ones that were prior to those.”

There was plenty to forget early on. Tennessee trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half and was down nine early in the second half.

But Ament scored nine of his own in the second half to help rally the Vols. He started the scoring in both overtimes and had all four points in the first overtime and six of Tennessee’s 12 in the second.

“He’s a hard guy to stop him getting his shot off,” Texas A&M coach Bucky McMillan said.

Ament kept attacking after the slow start not just because of what of Barnes had told him, but also because of what his teammates kept telling him.

“All of them are telling me just to take over this game,” Ament said, “and they know I’m capable of doing that. And to have your teammates believe in you so much, it does so much for your confidence and just allowing them to have faith in me. Just take over the game and do what I do best.”

Nate Ament matched a season-high with 16 shots vs. Texas A&M

Ament finished 7-for-16 from the field, matching a season high while also being the most shots he’s taken in a game in two months. He went 0-for-4 from the 3-point line, but even the misses were good with Barnes.

“There were good misses,” Barnes said, “anything off the back rim. It’s when they are short, they’ve got no shot. So from that standpoint, I told him that if you get it to the back rim, we can live with it, and give us a chance to rebound it. And we were able to do that.”

Some time sitting next to Barnes helped, too. Ament played just 13 minutes in the first half, before playing all 20 in the second half and all 10 in overtime. It was another message received.

“We sat him down,” Barnes said, “And I thought while he was there, something happened because he started seeing the game totally differently when he came on the court.”

“He was better tonight,” Barnes added, “really fighting to drive, trying to get there, trying to get to his spots.”