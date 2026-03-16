Rick Barnes 'not sure' Tennessee doctors wanted Nate Ament playing 62 minutes in SEC Tournament

Rick Barnes 'not sure' Tennessee doctors wanted Nate Ament playing 62 minutes in SEC Tournamentby: Grant Ramey1 hour agoGrantRameyRead In AppMar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) dribbles the ball past Auburn Tigers guard Tahaad Pettiford (0) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn ImagesRick Barnes said on Sunday he was "not sure" Tennessee's doctors wanted Nate Ament playing as much as he did in the SEC Tournament.