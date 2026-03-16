Skip to main content
Tennessee
Join Now

Rick Barnes 'not sure' Tennessee doctors wanted Nate Ament playing 62 minutes in SEC Tournament

IMG_3593by: Grant Ramey1 hour agoGrantRamey
NCAA Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Second Round-Auburn vs Tennessee
Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) dribbles the ball past Auburn Tigers guard Tahaad Pettiford (0) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Rick Barnes said on Sunday he was "not sure" Tennessee's doctors wanted Nate Ament playing as much as he did in the SEC Tournament.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
Volquest
+
+
One subscription: The best Tennessee Volunteers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.