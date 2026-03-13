Nate Ament available for Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament, but minutes could be restricted

NASHVILLE — Nate Ament is available to play again for Tennessee basketball on Friday in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal against Vanderbilt at Bridgestone Arena. Ament returned from injury in the 72-62 win over Auburn on Thursday, starting and scoring a team-high 27 points in 32 minutes.

Volquest was told Ament feels good after playing Thursday but could still be on a minutes restriction as a precaution, while playing a second game in as many days.

Tennessee (22-10), the No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament bracket, and No. 4 Vanderbilt (24-7) are set for a 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time start on SEC Network, looking to advance to Saturday’s semifinal round against either No. 1 Florida or No. 9 Kentucky.

Ament score 17 of his 27 points in the second half on Thursday against Auburn, rallying Tennessee from down 10 midway through the second half to the 10-point win. He had eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal, with just one turnover, in his return nearly two weeks after suffering a right leg injury against Alabama on February 28 in Knoxville.

“So you know,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said on Thursday, “he wanted to play two weeks ago. We wouldn’t let him. I didn’t have anything to do with it. Obviously the right thing was to keep him (out).”

Ament missed a road win at South Carolina and the home loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday. He practiced on the side on Tuesday in Knoxville, doing basketball activities on a side court with injured teammates Amari Evans (ankle) and Troy Henderson (shoulder).

Ament returned to practice with his teammates on Wednesday in Nashville, briefly doing five-on-five work during a workout at Vanderbilt’s Memorial Gymnasium.

He suffered both knee and ankle injuries after his right leg folded awkwardly under him during a scrap on the floor for a loose ball midway through the first half in the loss to Alabama.

“Those high-ankle sprains, especially to the inside, are really hard,” Barnes said. “Nate has done an incredible job with his rehab and our staff has. Believe me, if we needed him to play, he would have played because he wanted to.”

Barnes said on Thursday with a smile that he didn’t know if there was a minutes restriction for Ament against Auburn because he didn’t ask.

“No one said it to me,” Barnes said. “Chad (Newman) came to my room late last night, our trainer. We talked about it.”

“We’re going to listen and pay attention to the diagnostics,” Barnes added, “all that stuff we get, the information. But that’s just toughness overall. No one told me today that we had a restriction. I thought they would, but they didn’t. I didn’t ask.”