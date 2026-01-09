What Tennessee coaches are seeing from Nate Ament on both ends of the floor

Nate Ament made his presence felt on the defensive end against Texas Tuesday night. That’s how associate head coach Justin Gainey described Tennessee Basketball’s five-star freshman wing before practice Friday at Food City Center.

“I think he had four steals,” Gainey said. “I think he had like two blocks, some being contested, some at the rim. He had some great plays in the gap where maybe he didn’t get the steal, but he was able to slow some things down. He rebounded well. So, all of those were good.”

Ament played 22 minutes in the 85-71 win over the Longhorns, battling foul trouble and scoring eight points, matching a season low, on 2-for-4 shooting, setting a season low. But his four steals matched a season high and his two blocks were a season high.

“We’ve (told him), ‘Hey, lose yourself on defense,’” Gainey said, “and he’s done that. And now it’s just, you got to be smart with it.”

Up Next: No. 21 Tennessee at Florida, Saturday

No. 21 Tennessee (11-4, 1-1 SEC) will need to more from Ament on both ends of the floor as what is expected to be a one-and-done season continues, starting at Florida (10-5, 1-1) on Saturday (Noon Eastern Time, ESPN).

Ament is averaging 14.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, but his struggles have been apparent over the last month.

He averaged 17.8 points per game over the first eight games of the season, but is down to 11.1 points per game in seven games since then. He’s 5-for-23 from the 3-point line over those last seven games and has scored a season-low eight points twice over Tennessee’s last three.

Still, Gainey said Friday that he doesn’t think much needs to change for Ament on the offensive end.

“I think the big thing with Nate is (we’re) really glad he’s not pressing and hunting bad shots, right?” Gainey said. “And I think he’s doing a good job of just kind of staying within the offense and finding his moments to strike and to be aggressive.

“Just finding that balance is huge.”

Ament did next to no hunting against Texas. Before taking just four shots Tuesday night, his lowest total this season was eight against Gardner-Webb and Houston.

‘He touches the game in so many ways and he brings value in so many ways’

The balance Ament is trying to find is between trying to score and trying to make a difference in as many other ares as possible.

“Because again,” Gainey said, “in high school at times you’re the only high-major Division I player on your team, right? So you got to press. Here, we have a lot of good players, so you don’t have to. You can impact the game in a lot of different ways.”

Even while his scoring is down of late, the 6-foot-10 Ament leads Tennessee in total rebounds (98), rebounding average (6.5) and steals (23) and is second in assists (39) and tied for third in blocks (4).

“I think that’s one of his greatest gifts,” Gainey said, “is that he can truly impact the game in a lot of different areas, whether it’s rebounding, whether it’s assisting, whether it’s getting steals, blocked shots. He touches the game in so many ways and he brings value in so many ways.”

That’s why Gainey said Tennessee coaches are “not really overly concerned” with Ament’s play in recent weeks.

“And I don’t think he is,” Gainey said. “His main focus is just he wants to win. He wants to win at all costs.”