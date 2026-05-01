Three Tennessee basketball players invited to NBA Draft Combine

Tennessee basketball’s Nate Ament, Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Felix Okpara have all been invited to the NBA Draft Combine, set for May 10-17 in Chicago. Wake Forest wing and Tennessee transfer target Juke Harris was also one of the 73 players invited to the Combine as he continues to go through the NBA Draft process.

College players have until May 27 to withdraw from the NBA Draft and retain their NCAA eligibility. Players can also go through workouts with NBA teams and receive feedback during the draft process.

ESPN’s most recent NBA mock draft has Ament projected to be the No. 10 overall pick. Harris is projected to be picked No. 33, going early the second round, while Gillespie is at No. 57 overall and Okpara is No. 60, the final pick in the two-round draft.

Nate Ament declared for NBA Draft last week

Ament averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 35 games during his freshman season at Tennessee, despite knee and ankle injuries suffered in late February derailing his late-season run. He started in all 35 games he played and averaged 29.7 minutes per game while shooting 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line.

Gillespie averaged 18.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 34.8 minutes per game while starting all 37 games in his one and only season at Tennessee. The Greeneville, Tenn., native started his career with two seasons at Belmont, then transferred to Maryland before his homecoming with the Vols as a senior last season.

Okpara averaged 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 26.9 minutes per game this season, starting 34 of 35 games. He shot 59.7% from the field, 61.1% on 2-point shots and 63.5% at the foul line. He played two seasons at Ohio State before transferring to Tennessee and anchoring the Vols on defense, serving as the rim protector defensively and a rim runner on offense.

Tennessee trying to add Juke Harris to 2026-27 roster

Harris, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, is the No. 1 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal in the On3 Ranking and is Tennessee’s biggest remaining target in the portal.

He averaged 21.4 points in his second season at Wake Forest. He had an effective field goal percentage of 52.7 while shooting 44.4% from the floor and 33.2% from the 3-point line. He averaged 6.1 points in 19.0 minutes per game as a freshman in 2024-25.

Harris picked Wake Forest over Tennessee out of high school, as a four-star prospect out of Salisbury, N.C. He was the No. 95 overall player in the 2024 Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 34 small forward in the class and the No. 9 player in North Carolina.