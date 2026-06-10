Tennessee basketball's growing NBA Draft history under Rick Barnes

Rick Barnes will add to the number of his Tennessee basketball players selected in the NBA Draft when the first round begins on June 23 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The only question is how many join the group.

Entering the 2026 NBA Draft — the first round is set for June 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC and ESPN and the second round follows on June 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN — Barnes has had 10 Tennessee players drafted over his 11 seasons in Knoxville, with all 11 being picked since 2019, including picks in five straight drafts.

Nate Ament is widely projected to be a first-round pick, a lottery pick and a possible top-10 pick. ESPN has him at No. 10 overall in its mock draft update after the NBA Combine.

Point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie and center Felix Okpara are projected to be second-round picks, with ESPN projecting Okpara at No. 49 overall to the Denver Nuggets and Gillespie at No. 54 overall to the Golden State Warriors. Ament is No. 9 overall on ESPN’s top 100 for the NBA Draft. Gillespie is ranked No. 44 and Okpara is No. 46.

All three players being drafted wouldn’t be a first for Tennessee or Barnes. Three Vols were selected in the 2019 NBA Draft, with Grant Williams in the first round and Admiral Schofield and Jordan Bone in the second round.

Three Vols were also selected in 1977 (Bernard King in the first round, Ernie Grunfeld in the first round and Mike Jackson in the seventh) and three were picked in 1950 (Art Burris in the third round, Hugh ‘Ed’ Jones Jr. in the seventh and Ed ‘Britches’ Montgomery in the 12th), before the draft went to two rounds in 1989.

Tennessee Basketball’s history in the NBA Draft Lottery

Tennessee Basketball has had two players selected in the NBA Draft lottery: Allan Houston at No. 9 in 1993 and Marcus Haislip in 2002, at No. 13. Both players were selected with the final lottery pick in their respective drafts.

The lottery dates back to 1985, when it was just seven picks. It went to nine picks in 1989 and 11 in 1990. The 1995 draft was the first with 13 lottery picks. It went to 14 picks, where it remains today, in 2004.

Houston spent 12 seasons in the NBA, playing the first three for the Detroit Pistons before finding his home and playing nine seasons with the New York Knicks. For his career he averaged 17.3 points, 2.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 44.4% from the field and 40.2% from the 3-point line over 839 games in the NBA.

Haislip played 89 career games in the NBA four seasons, averaging 3.5 points and 1.5 rebounds, shooting 43.7% from the field and 35.0% from the 3-point line while spending time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.

Houston starred for Tennessee from 1990 to 1993, averaging 21.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 128 career games. He shot 46.0% from the field and 42.4% from the 3-point line.

Haisilip spent three seasons at Tennessee from 1999 to 2002, averaging 8.4 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooing 50.3% from the field in 17.1 minutes per game.

Tennessee’s NBA Draft history during the Rick Barnes era

Dalton Knecht in 2024 became the eighth of what is now 10 NBA Draft pick during the Rick Barnes era and remains the highest pick among the group at No. 17 overall to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Keon Johnson went at No. 21 overall to the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2021 NBA Draft, followed by Jaden Springer at No. 28 overall to the Philadelphia 76ers. Julian Phillips was picked at No. 35 overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2023 and Kennedy Chandler went at No. 38 overall to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022.

Tennessee had three players selected in the 2019 NBA Draft. Grant Williams went at No. 22 overall to the Boston Celtics, Admiral Schofield went at No. 42 overall to the Washington Wizards and Jordan Bone was No. 57 pick to the Detroit Pistons.

A year ago Chaz Lanier was the No. 37 overall pick, selected by the Detroit Pistons, and Jahmai Mashack was the No. 59 overall pick, landing with the Memphis Grizzlies.

There have been 57 Tennessee players drafted dating back to 1948. There have been 13 Vols picked in the first round, with Barnes responsible for four.