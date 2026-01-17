Tennessee Basketball enters Kentucky game as No. 6 seed in ESPN Bracketology

Tennessee Basketball is currently projected to be a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament and is the No. 22 overall seed in the 68-team field, according to updated ESPN Bracketology from Joe Lunardi.

The Vols (12-5, 2-2 SEC) host Kentucky (11-6, 2-2) on Saturday in a Noon Eastern Time start on ESPN at Food City Center.

A win would not only help Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament profile, but would move Kentucky closer to the First Four in Dayton, based on Lunardi’s projections. Kentucky is currently a No. 10 seed in ESPN Bracketology and is one of four teams in the “Last Four Byes” category — the “last four teams to skip the First Four round” — along with Auburn, USC and Texas A&M.

Tennessee rallied from down 11 points against Texas A&M at home on Tuesday night, winning 87-82 in double overtime. Kentucky had to rally from down 18 points in the second half at LSU on Wednesday, winning on a buzzer beater to avoid dropping three of its first four SEC games.

Lunardi currently has 10 SEC teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament, with Vanderbilt seeded the highest: No. 3 Vanderbilt, No. 4 Alabama, No. 4 Florida, No. 5 Arkansas, No. 9 Georgia, No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 10 Auburn, No. 10 Kentucky and No. 11 Texas.

Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes

Tennessee has never been seeded lower than No. 5 during the Rick Barnes era. The fifth-seeded Tennessee team was upset by No. 12 Oregon State in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The Vols are coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances as No. 2 seeds and were a No. 4 seed that advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2023. Tennessee lost as a No. 3 seed in 2022 to No. 11-seed Michigan and lost as a No. 3 seed in 2018 to No. 11 Loyola Chicago.

The 2018-19 team was a No. 2 seed before losing to No. 3 Purdue in overtime in the Sweet 16.

2026 NCAA Tournament sites

The sites for the first and second rounds of this year’s NCAA Tournament are Greenville, S.C., Oklahoma City, Portland, Tampa, Philadelphia, San Diego and St. Louis.

The regional sites are Houston (South Region), San Jose, Calif. (West Region), Chicago (Midwest Region) and Washington, D.C. (East Region).

The Final Four will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where Tennessee’s 2024-25 season ended in an Elite Eight loss to Houston.