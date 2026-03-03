Where Tennessee is seeded in ESPN Bracketology in the final week of the regular season

Tennessee basketball enters the final week of the regular season projected to be a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi in his Bracketology update on Tuesday had the Vols as the second team on the No. 5-seed line, behind Arkansas and ahead of Vanderbilt and St. John’s.

Lunardi has Tennessee in the East Region (Washington DC) facing No. 12 Yale in the first round in Portland, opposite of No. 4 Gonzaga and No. 13 UNC Wilmington.

Lunardi’s No. 1 seeds are Duke (East), Michigan (Midwest), Arizona (West) and UConn (South) respectively, ahead of No. 2 seeds Florida, Houston, Michigan State and Illinois.

The No. 3 seeds are Iowa State, Purdue, Nebraska and Kansas and the No. 4 seeds are Alabama, Texas Tech, Gonzaga and Virginia.

Tennessee (20-9, 10-6 SEC), after back-to-back losses at Missouri and at home against Alabama, goes to South Carolina (12-17, 3-13) on Tuesday (6 p.m. Eastern Time, SEC Network) then hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday in the regular-season finale on Senior Day at Food City Center.

Lunardi has 10 SEC teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament, the most of any conference. The total includes Texas A&M as one of the last four teams receiving a bye, avoiding the First Four in Dayton.

Auburn on Monday night was Lunardi’s first team out of the field.

The sites for the first and second rounds of this year’s NCAA Tournament are Greenville, S.C., Oklahoma City, Portland, Tampa, Philadelphia, San Diego and St. Louis. The regional sites are Houston (South Region), San Jose, Calif. (West Region), Chicago (Midwest Region) and Washington DC (East Region).

The Final Four will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Vols ranked No. 18 in KenPom, No. 20 in NET

Tennessee is up No. 18 overall in the KenPom.com ratings after the loss to Alabama. The Vols are No. 15 in adjusted defensive efficiency (95.2) and No. 39 in adjusted offensive efficiency (121.2).

Tennessee is No. 14 in the BartTorvik.com ratings, ranked No. 14 on defense and No. 34 on offense. EvanMiya.com has the Vols at No. 16 overall, ranked No. 14 on defense and No. 34 on offense.

The NET has Tennessee at No. 20 after dropping the Vols as low as No. 36 earlier this season. The Vols started at No. 13 in the first NET rankings update of the season.