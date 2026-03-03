Tennessee moves up in ESPN Bracketology after win at South Carolina

Tennessee basketball moved up to the top spot on the No. 5-seed line in Joe Lunardi’s latest ESPN Bracketology update Tuesday night, after the Vols beat South Carolina 78-59 at Colonial Life Arena. The other No. 5 seeds are North Carolina, St. John’s and Vanderbilt.

Vandy rallying to win in overtime at Ole Miss late Tuesday pushed Arkansas to a No. 6 seed. The Vols on Tuesday morning as the second No. 5 seed, behind Arkansas. The Razorbacks host Texas on Wednesday.

Lunardi’s current No. 1 seeds are Duke (East), Michigan (Midwest), Arizona (West) and UConn (South). The No. 2 seeds are Florida, Houston, Michigan State and Illinois, respectively, ahead of No. 3s Purdue, Nebraska, Iowa State and Gonzaga. The No. 4 seeds are Kansas, Texas Tech, Alabama and Virginia.

Alabama is the final No. 4 seed after its loss at Georgia Tuesday. Kansas lost at Arizona State and Texas Tech was upset by TCU.

Lunardi on Tuesday morning had Tennessee in the East Region (Washington DC) facing No. 12 Yale in the first round in Portland, opposite of No. 4 Gonzaga and No. 13 UNC Wilmington.

The sites for the first and second rounds of this year’s NCAA Tournament are Greenville, S.C., Oklahoma City, Portland, Tampa, Philadelphia, San Diego and St. Louis. The regional sites are Houston (South Region), San Jose, Calif. (West Region), Chicago (Midwest Region) and Washington DC (East Region).

The Final Four will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Vols ranked No. 13 in KenPom, No. 20 in NET

Tennessee moved up five spots to No. 13 overall in the KenPom.com ratings after the win at South Carolina. The Vols are No. 14 in adjusted defensive efficiency (94.9) and No. 37 in adjusted offensive efficiency (121.5).

Tennessee is No. 12 in the BartTorvik.com ratings, ranked No. 14 on defense and No. 32 on offense. EvanMiya.com has the Vols at No. 16 overall, ranked No. 14 on defense and No. 34 on offense.

The NET on Tuesday had Tennessee at No. 20 after dropping the Vols as low as No. 36 earlier this season. The Vols started at No. 13 in the first NET rankings update of the season.