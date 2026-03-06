ESPN Bracketology updates Tennessee's NCAA Tournament seeding

Tennessee basketball is Joe Lunardi’s second No. 5 seed in the latest ESPN Bracketology update. Lunardi on Friday morning had the Vols in the South Region facing No. 12 Liberty in the first round in Portland, opposite of No. 4 Virginia and No. 13 California Baptist.

No. 23 Tennessee (21-9, 11-6 SEC) hosts No. 24 Vanderbilt (23-7, 10-7) on Saturday (2 p.m. Eastern Time, ESPN) on Senior Day at Food City Center in the regular-season finale.

The Vols need a win over the Commodores to clinch a top-four finish in the SEC standings and earn a double-bye into the SEC Tournament quarterfinals next week in Nashville.

Lunardi currently has 10 SEC teams in the field, tied with the Big 10 for the most of any conference: No. 2 Florida, No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 Tennessee, No. 5 Arkansas, No. 6 Kentucky, No. 6 Vanderbilt, No. 8 Georgia, No. 10 Missouri, No. 10 Texas A&M and No. 11 Texas.

The sites for the first and second rounds of this year’s NCAA Tournament are Greenville, S.C., Oklahoma City, Portland, Tampa, Philadelphia, San Diego and St. Louis. The regional sites are Houston (South Region), San Jose, Calif. (West Region), Chicago (Midwest Region) and Washington DC (East Region).

The Final Four will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Vols ranked No. 13 in KenPom, No. 20 in NET

Tennessee moved up five spots to No. 13 overall in the KenPom.com ratings after the win at South Carolina. The Vols are No. 14 in adjusted defensive efficiency (94.9) and No. 37 in adjusted offensive efficiency (121.4).

Tennessee is No. 11 in the BartTorvik.com ratings, ranked No. 14 on defense and No. 32 on offense. EvanMiya.com has the Vols at No. 16 overall, ranked No. 14 on defense and No. 34 on offense.

The NET on Tuesday had Tennessee at No. 20 after dropping the Vols as low as No. 36 earlier this season. The Vols started at No. 13 in the first NET rankings update of the season.

Quad 1: 5-8 Quad 2: 7-1 Quad 3: 2-0 Quad 4: 7-0 Houston (W) Texas (W) Rutgers (W) Northern Ky. (W) Louisville (W) Texas A&M (W) Ole Miss (W) North Fla. (W) Alabama (W) Auburn (W) Rice (W) Georgia (W) at Miss. State (W) Tenn. St. (W) Vanderbilt (W) LSU (W) Gardner-Webb (W) Illinois (L) Oklahoma (W) South Car. St. (W) Arkansas (L) South Carolina (W) Mercer (W) Florida (L) at Syracuse (L) Kansas (L) Kentucky (L) at Kentucky (L) Missouri (L) Alabama (L) Vanderbilt (3/7)

Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes

Tennessee has never been seeded lower than No. 5 during the Rick Barnes era. The fifth-seeded Tennessee team was upset by No. 12 Oregon State in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The Vols are coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances as No. 2 seeds and were a No. 4 seed that advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2023. Tennessee lost as a No. 3 seed in 2022 to No. 11-seed Michigan and lost as a No. 3 seed in 2018 to No. 11 Loyola Chicago.

The 2018-19 team was a No. 2 seed before losing to No. 3 Purdue in overtime in the Sweet 16.