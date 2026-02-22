Tennessee moves closer to No. 4 seed in ESPN Bracketology after win at Vanderbilt

Tennessee basketball is flirting with a No. 4 in the NCAA Tournament after the win at Vanderbilt on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. He moved the Vols up to the top No. 5 seed late Saturday night, after winning for an eighth time in nine games.

Lunardi in his latest bracket update on Friday had the Vols as the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region (Chicago) facing No. 12 Yale in the first round, opposite of No. 4 Virginia and No. 13 Cal Baptist in the first weekend in Portland, Oregon.

Tennessee (20-7, 10-4 SEC) goes to Missouri (18-9, 8-6) on Tuesday (9 p.m. Eastern Time, SEC Network). The Vols host Alabama on Saturday at Food City Center.

Lunardi’s other No. 5 seeds are Arkansas, Vanderbilt and St. John’s. The No. 4s are Texas Tech, Michigan State, Virginia and Alabama, respectively.

His No. 1 seeds are Duke, Michigan, Arizona and UConn, in that order, and the No. 2s are Iowa State, Purdue, Houston and Illinois. The No. 3 seeds are Florida, Nebraska, Gonzaga and Kansas.

Auburn moved into the ‘Last Four Byes’ category in Lunardi’s update late Saturday night, after a home win over Kentucky, and Missouri dropped to the ‘Last Four In’ after the loss a loss at Arkansas.

Lunardi has 11 SEC teams in the 68-team field, the most of any conference.

The sites for the first and second rounds of this year’s NCAA Tournament are Greenville, S.C., Oklahoma City, Portland, Tampa, Philadelphia, San Diego and St. Louis. The regional sites are Houston (South Region), San Jose, Calif. (West Region), Chicago (Midwest Region) and Washington DC (East Region).

The Final Four will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where Tennessee’s 2024-25 season ended in an Elite Eight loss to Houston.

Vols ranked No. 14 in KenPom, No. 19 in NET

Tennessee is up No. 14 overall in the KenPom.com ratings after the win at Vanderbilt. The Vols are No. 13 in adjusted defensive efficiency (95.1) and No. 33 in adjusted offensive efficiency (121.9).

Tennessee is No. 13 in the BartTorvik.com ratings, ranked No. 16 on defense and No. 30 on offense. EvanMiya.com has the Vols at No. 15 overall, ranked No. 14 on defense and No. 29 on offense.

The NET has Tennessee at No. 17 after dropping the Vols as low as No. 36 earlier this season. The Vols started at No. 13 in the first NET rankings update of the season.

Quad 1: 5-6 Quad 2: 6-1 Quad 3: 3-0 Quad 4: 6-0 Houston (W) Texas (W) Mercer (W) Northern Ky. (W) Louisville (W) Texas A&M (W) Rutgers (W) North Fla. (W) Alabama (W) Auburn (W) Ole Miss (W) Rice (W) Georgia (W) at Miss. State (W) Tenn. St. (W) Vanderbilt (W) LSU (W) Gardner-Webb (W) Illinois (L) Oklahoma (W) South Car. St. (W) Arkansas (L) at Syracuse (L) Florida (L) South Carolina (3/3) Kansas (L) Kentucky (L) at Kentucky (L) at Missouri (2/24) Alabama (2/28) Vanderbilt (3/7)

Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes

Tennessee has never been seeded lower than No. 5 during the Rick Barnes era. The fifth-seeded Tennessee team was upset by No. 12 Oregon State in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The Vols are coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances as No. 2 seeds and were a No. 4 seed that advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2023. Tennessee lost as a No. 3 seed in 2022 to No. 11-seed Michigan and lost as a No. 3 seed in 2018 to No. 11 Loyola Chicago.

The 2018-19 team was a No. 2 seed before losing to No. 3 Purdue in overtime in the Sweet 16.