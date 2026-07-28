Why Rick Barnes believes his new offense-first Tennessee basketball roster can defend

Tennessee basketball’s defense felt like a let down last season only because the Rick Barnes standard is so high on that end of the floor. The Vols finished 14th nationally in defensive efficiency which, after the previous five seasons, was a considerable drop off.

Tennessee gave up 94.4 points per 100 possessions, according to KenPom’s defensive efficiency numbers, the highest total since giving up 95.8 during the 2019-20 season while finishing 62nd.

Over the previous five seasons, Tennessee gave up an average of 88.38 points per possession, never finished lower than No. 5 in KenPom defensive efficiency, finished in the top three three times and No. 1 overall in 2022-23.

But last season Barnes was tasked with replacing Zakai Zeigler and Jahmai Mashack, two four-year mainstays and two of the best defensive players in the country, among others. And the numbers reflected it.

“In the past our older players helped us with that,” Barnes said last week, “when the (new) guys come in.”

Tennessee returns just two players from last season

The roster overhaul was even greater in April, when Tennessee added eight new players out of the NCAA Transfer Portal to go with a four-man freshman class. Forward DeWayne Brown and guard Troy Henderson, two rising sophomores, are the only two returning scholarship players.

“It’s like starting Year 1,” Barnes said.

And it’s starting Year 1 with a roster that was built with backcourt scoring in mind.

The Vols added considerably more punch at guard and wing with Wake Forest’s Juke Harris (21.4 points per game last season), Cal’s Dai Dai Ames (16.9), Notre Dame’s Jalen Haralson (16.2), Belmont’s Tyler Lundblade (15.6) and VCU’s Terrence Hill Jr. (15.0).

But can they defend?

“Every player we’ve had that we’ve recruited here,” Barnes said, answering the question, “has had to come in and learn to do what we want to do. And every one of them, even the ones that have ended up being terrific defensive players, they didn’t have it when they got here.”

Ja’Kobi Gillespie was brought in last season to be a scorer at point guard, but became a capable defender with a career-high 79 steals. Dalton Knecht and Chaz Lanier were offense first, but played enough defense to hold their own.

“In terms of the technique and everything that we teach,” Barnes said, “it was a learned process for them. But now we’ve got so many new guys. And that’s what has been the biggest difference with this team compared to teams in the past.”

‘Every one of these guys does have the ability to do it’

Barnes mentioned Zeigler and Mashack as players who had defense as “part of who they were.” Then there was Santiago Vescovi, who showed up midway through the 2019-20 season, was thrown directly into the starting lineup and, as Barnes noted, learned how to defend on the fly.

“When he got here,” Barnes said, “he had no idea what it was about, but before he left, he was one of the best defensive guys in the league because he learned how to do it, knew how to do it, knew how to use the scouting report to his advantage. And we’ve watched a lot of that.”

And he believes he’ll keep watching that with his new-look roster. Even if it was built with offense in mind.

“There’s not one guy on this team that doesn’t have the ability to be a good defender,” Barnes said. “Every one of these guys does have the ability to do it.”