Daniel Jeremiah's NFL mock draft has Jermod McCoy, Colton Hood in first round

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah can be added to the list of NFL Draft analysts that has both Tennessee defensive backs Jermod McCoy and Colton Hood as first-round picks.

Jeremiah in his mock draft this week McCoy as the No. 11 overall pick to the Dallas Cowboys and Hood at No. 29 overall to the Los Angeles Rams.

“The Cowboys must fix their pass rush and secondary,” Jeremiah wrote. “I believe there’s a drop-off at cornerback after McCoy, so they address the position here.”

“The Rams double down on the secondary in Round 1,” Jeremiah added with Hood at No. 29 overall, “with free agency threatening to eat into their DB depth.”

Jeremiah had Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren to the Rams at No. 13 overall.

“Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and Hood can both take the ball away,” Jeremiah noted.

Where Jermod McCoy is ranked on Mel Kiper Jr.’s Big Board

McCoy is ranked as the No. 16 overall prospect and the No. 1 corner in the NFL Draft according to Mel Kiper Jr.’s Big Board. The longtime ESPN draft analyst has Hood as the No. 6 cornerback, Chris Brazzell as the No. 6 wide receiver and Joshua Josephs as the No. 5 outside linebacker.

McCoy, Hood, Brazzell, Josephs, Miles Kitselman and Bryson Eason last week were among the 319 players that received invites to the NFL Scouting Combine February 23-March 2 in Indianapolis.

McCoy was projected as a top-10 pick and the No. 1 corner off the board over the summer, before missing all of the 2025 season after tearing his ACL during offseason training in January.

He was a star during the 2024 season with 44 tackles, nine passes defended and four interceptions. He had 31 tackles and two interceptions in 12 games as a freshman at Oregon State before transferring to Tennessee.

Hood had a breakout season for the Vols out of the NCAA Transfer Portal after transferring from Colorado. He had 50 tackles, eight passes defended and an interception and fumble returned for a touchdown.

He had 24 tackles and six passes defended at Colorado in 2024, after starting his college career at Auburn in 2023.

Jermod McCoy, Colton Hood as first-rounders and teammates?

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller last week had both McCoy and Hood going in the first 13 picks of his mock draft, with McCoy at No. 11 to the Miami Dolphins and Hood at No. 13 to the Rams. ESPN analyst Field Yates in his mock draft last week had McCoy and Hood both going to the Rams in the first round, with McCoy at No. 13 and Hood at No. 29.

“A double-dip at cornerback for the Rams?” Yates wrote. “And from the same college?! This would be the first instance of a team taking two players from the same school at the same position in the first round during the common draft era (since 1967), per ESPN Research.

“But I believe this move merits consideration given the overall strength of the Rams’ roster and the vulnerability of their secondary.”