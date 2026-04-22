Tennessee basketball scheduled for neutral-site game vs. NC State, Justin Gainey

Tennessee basketball is set to go back to Nashville for a neutral-site game next season. And the Vols will go up against a familiar face while doing so. Tennessee and North Carolina State are currently scheduled to play in Nashville next season, with Rick Barnes facing his former associate head coach in Justin Gainey.

N.C. State hired Gainey, the former Wolfpack point guard, on March 30, a day after Tennessee’s season ended in the Elite Eight for a third-straight year, this time with a loss to No. 1 Michigan.

The Vols next season will return to Las Vegas for three games in The Player’s Era Festival, will play a home game in the ACC-SEC Challenge and will play at Purdue in December in the first game of a home-and-home between the two programs.

Tennessee is expected to hire former Boston College head coach Earl Grant to replace Gainey.

The last meeting between Tennessee and NC State was a neutral-site game in San Antonio in December 2023, a 79-70 win for the Vols. The two teams met in the Battle 4 Atlantis in The Bahamas in November 2017, with Tennessee winning 67-58.

The Vols lost both legs of a home-and-home with NC State winning in Knoxville in 2013, then in Raleigh in 2014. Tennessee is 5-7 all time against the Wolfpack dating back to 1929.

Tennessee played Illinois in Nashville last season, losing 75-62 on December 6.

A look at Justin Gainey’s coaching history

Gainey was Tennessee’s associate head coach under Barnes for five seasons. He was hired away from Marquette after the 2020-21 season, when the Vols lost assistant coaches Kim English and Desmond Oliver to head-coaching opportunities.

Gainey, a High Point, N.C., native, was a standout point guard during his college career at North Carolina State and started his coaching career there in 2006 as an administrative coordinator.

He was N.C. State’s director of operations in 2008-09 and got his first opportunity as an assistant coach at Elon in 2009-10. From there he made stops at Appalachian State (2010-14), Marquette as director of operations (2014-17), Santa Clara (2017-18), Arizona (2018-20) and then back to Marquette as associate head coach (2020-21).

Tennessee rebuilding its roster in the NCAA Transfer Portal

It will be a new-look Tennessee team facing NC State after the Vols lost 11 players from last season’s roster and so far have added six new players out of the NCAA Transfer Portal: Terrence Hill Jr. (VCU), Dai Dai Ames (Cal), Tyler Lundblade (Belmont), Jalen Haralson (Notre Dame) and Miles Rubin (Loyola Chicago).

Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Felix Okpara, Amaree Abram and Grant Hurst were all seniors last season. Six other players left via the portal: J.P. Estrella (Michigan), Jaylen Carey (Missouri), Cade Phillips (Texas A&M), Bishop Boswell (Maryland), Amari Evans (Texas) and Clarence Massamba. Ethan Burg left the program to return home to Israel.

Nate Ament has not yet announced what’s next, though the obvious expectation is that he’ll go through the NBA Draft process. The only two Vols set to return next season are a pair of freshmen in forward DeWayne Brownand guard Troy Henderson.