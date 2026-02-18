How to watch Tennessee basketball vs. Oklahoma

Tennessee basketball is back home hosting Oklahoma on Wednesday at Food City Center, looking to extend its run to seven wins over the last eight games. The Vols and Sooners are scheduled for a 7 p.m. Eastern Time start on ESPN2.

Tennessee (18-7, 8-4 SEC) went 2-0 last week, beating Mississippi State on the road and LSU at home to bounce back from the loss at Kentucky, which snapped a four-game win streak.

Oklahoma (13-12, 3-9) is on its own streak, winning two straight games to end a nine-game losing streak. The Sooners won 92-91 at Vanderbilt on February 7, then beat Georgia 94-78 at home on Saturday.

How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: Food City Center

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Radio: The Vol Network (Mike Keith, Chris Lofton)

Radio Stream: SiriusXM, SXM App

KenPom.com Prediction: Tennessee 80, Oklahoma 69

J.P. Estrella listed as doubtful on SEC Availability Report

The Vols listed J.P. Estrella as doubtful on the SEC Availability Report Tuesday. The redshirt sophomore power forward has an undisclosed lower-body issue and missed time during Tuesday afternoon’s open practice.

Estrella is averaging 9.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 61.6% from the field in 17.3 minutes per game this season, making seven starts in his 23 appearances. He has played 17 or more minutes in seven straight games, including a career-high 35 against Ole Miss on February 3 and 31 at Georgia on January 28.

He scored 16 points and had nine rebounds in 28 minutes during Tennessee’s 73-63 win over LSU Saturday night. He played 18 minutes in the second half and went 7-for-9 from the field in the game.

Estrella has missed two games due to injury this season: November 20 vs. Tennessee State and December 2 at Syracuse. He suffered a bone bruise in a win over Rice on November 17 and a week later turned his ankle in a loss against Kansas in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.

The Series History

Tennessee improved to 2-0 all time against Oklahoma with the 70-52 win over the Sooners last season at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

The Vols last February jumped out to a 45-25 halftime lead and cruised to the 18-point win thanks to 20 points and five rebounds from Chaz Lanier and 17 points, nine assists, four steals and four rebounds from Zakai Zeigler. The duo combined to make six of Tennessee’s nine 3-pointers in the win.

Tennessee’s only other meeting with Oklahoma was in Knoxville in December 1968, when the Vols won 55-49.

Porter Moser is in his fifth season as Oklahoma’s head coach, taking the Sooners to the NCAA Tournament last season, where they to UConn in the first round in an 8-9 game.

Moser led an 11th-seeded Loyola Chicago team — on its way to an improbable run to the Final Four — to a win over No. 3-seed Tennessee in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.