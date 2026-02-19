Why Rick Barnes said Tennessee's win over Oklahoma was 'the best game we've played all year'

Tennessee basketball’s 89-66 win over Oklahoma Wednesday served as an example for Rick Barnes. This was a look at how good these Vols can be when they put things together.

“That’s a great job, man, I’m telling you,” Barnes told the Vols in the locker room after the game. “I thought it was the best game we’ve played all year.”

For plenty of reasons.

Tennessee (19-7, 9-4 SEC), while winning its seventh game over its last eight games, matched a season low with seven turnovers. The Vols forced 15 turnovers and scored 31 points off turnovers.

“One, the thing that pleases me most,” Barnes said, “ … we had, what, seven turnovers? To their 15?”

Ja’Kobi Gillespie set UT single-game record with 8 steals

That’s when assistant coach Steven McClain took over: “46 points in the paint. That’s dominating the paint. Ja’Kobi (Gillespie), eight assists, one turnover.”

“Eight steals,” Barnes added.

“Fe,” McClain said, referring to Felix Okpara, “we said you could have 10 and 10. You had 18 and seven. Amari (Evans), plus-20 when you were on the court. And 15 offensive rebounds, it’s what we do. That’s a great job.”

Gillespie’s eight steals set a new Tennessee single-game record, to go with his 16 points, eight assists and one turnover in 37 minutes. Okpara’s 18 points were his most in a game since November. Evans was a plus-20 despite not scoring a single point.

Freshman forward DeWayne Brown had 13 points and three rebounds, missing just one shot from the field in his 21 minutes.

Nate Ament scored 29 points, matching his season high for a third time, and aded six rebounds and three assists, taking over the game late with both his scoring and passing.

‘You see how good we can be. And we still got to keep going.’

Tennessee continued its rebounding domination, out-rebounding Oklahoma 36-19, including 15 offensive rebounds leading to 17 second-chance points. The seven turnovers committed by the Vols were the fewest since in a game since Kansas in Las Vegas in November.

“It’s what we’ve been preaching all year, about taking care of the ball,” Barnes said, “because we lead the league in offensive rebounding, but you can’t do that if you keep turning the ball over. And it was a really good win for us.”

Tennessee led by 18 points five minutes into the second half, but Oklahoma scored nine straight points and would later cut the deficit down to six with 7:52 left. The Vols closed on 26-9 run from there.

“You see how good we can be,” Barnes told his team. “And we still got to keep going. Still got to keep going. We’re climbing a mountain. The (air) gets thinner at the top. Only the strong survive. Alright? Let’s go.”