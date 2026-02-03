How to watch No. 25 Tennessee basketball vs. Ole Miss

Tennessee basketball is back home to host Ole Miss Tuesday night, with the Vols looking to extend their win streak to four games after wins at Alabama and Georgia and a home win over Auburn. Tipoff against the Rebels is set for 7 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN2.

Tennessee (15-6, 5-3 SEC) won 79-73 at Alabama, coming off an 80-78 home loss to Kentucky, then won 86-85 in overtime at Georgia before beating Auburn 77-69. Senior center Felix Okpara missed the Auburn game with a left calf injury.

Ole Miss (11-10, 3-5) is coming off a 71-68 loss at No. 15 Vanderbilt on Saturday and has lost three straight games.

How To Watch: No. 25 Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: Food City Center

TV: ESPN2 (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang)

Streaming: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Radio: The Vol Network (Mike Keith, John Wilkerson)

Radio Stream: SiriusXM, SXM App

KenPom.com Prediction: Vols 64, Ole Miss 63

Series History: Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

Tennessee is 79-46 all time against Ole Miss in a series dating back to 1924.

The Vols lost 78-76 at Ole Miss last March, after winning nine of the previous 10 meetings. Tennessee during that run went 3-1 in four games in Oxford, went 5-0 at home and included a win in the 2023 SEC Tournament.

Ole Miss hasn’t won in Knoxville since March 2016.

Rebels enter on three-game losing streak

Ole Miss started SEC play with back-to-back losses at Oklahoma and home against Arkansas, then won three straight against Missouri, at Georgia and at Mississippi State. The Rebels enter Tuesday’s game having lost three straight, at home against Auburn, at Kentucky and at Vanderbilt.

After a 5-0 start to the season, Ole Miss lost four straight against Iowa, Utah, Miami and St. John’s.

Ole Miss is No. 64 overall in the KenPom.com ratings, ranked No. 57 in adjusted defensive efficiency (102.3) and No. 85 in adjusted offensive efficiency (115.0).

Tennessee is up to No. 18 in the KenPom ratings, ranked No. 14 on defense (96.0) and No. 41 on offense (121.1).

Guard AJ Storr leads Ole Miss in scoring at 14.0 points per game. He also averages 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.6% from the 3-point line. Storr is in his fourth school in as many seasons, after going to St. John’s, Wisconsin and Kansas on the way to Ole Miss.