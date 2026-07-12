How former Tennessee basketball players are performing in NBA Summer League

Former Tennessee basketball players Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Tyreke Key combined for 33 points in a pair of NBA Summer League wins on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Gillespie had 14 points, five assists, five rebounds and two steals in 24 minutes in a 70-49 win against the Knicks.

Key scored is 19 points in 18 minutes off the bench, going 4-for-6 from the field, including 3-for-4 from the 3-point line, and was 4-for-4 at the foul line. He also had a pair of rebounds as well as a steal and a block in a 102-89 win over the Rockets.

Three former Vols on Spurs Summer League roster

Gillespie had 12 points, six assists and three rebounds in 23 minutes for the San Antonio Spurs in their Vegas opener Thursday night. In three games in the California Classic last week, Gillespie averaged 12.7 points in 27.0 minutes per game.

Zakai Zeigler and Igor Milcic Jr. are also on the Summer League roster for the Spurs. Zeigler had two points in nine minutes on Saturday and Milici scored five points, four rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes off the bench.

Ament scored six points and had three rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes while making his NBA Summer League debut with the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday in Las Vegas.

The three former Vols with the Spurs will face Nate Ament and the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night in a 9 p.m. Eastern Time start on ESPN.

Three Tennessee players picked in 2026 NBA Draft

Three Tennessee players were picked in the 2026 NBA Draft. Ament was the No. 13 overall pick to the Bucks, Ja’Kobi Gillespie was picked in the second round at No. 42 overall by the San Antonio Spurs and Felix Okpara was the No. 46 overall pick, selected by the Orlando Magic, then traded to the Washington Wizards.

Ament at No. 13 to the Bucks is the highest pick for Barnes at Tennessee and the highest pick for the Vols since Marcus Haislip was also selected at No. 13 by the Bucks in 2002.

The Bucks announced on Thursday that Ament had signed his first NBA contract. Spotrac.comreports Ament signed a four-year deal worth $25.9 million, including an average salary of $6.4 million and $11.2 guaranteed at signing. The contract has team options in 2028-29 and 2029-30 and Ament would be an unrestricted free agent in 2030-31.

Spotrac.com estimates the contracts for both Okpara and Gillespie to be one-year deals on two-way contracts worth $678,882, with $91,000 guaranteed at signing.