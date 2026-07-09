Nine former Tennessee basketball players on NBA Summer League rosters

Nine former Tennessee basketball players — players who finished their careers with the Vols — are on NBA Summer League rosters as play begins Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Nate Ament, Milwaukee Bucks

Nate Ament averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 35 games during his lone season with the Vols. He started in all 35 games he played and averaged 29.7 minutes per game while shooting 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line. Ament was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, him the highest NBA Draft pick of the Rick Barnes era — 13 Vols who played for Barnes have been drafted, including five first-rounders — and the highest drafted Tennessee player since Marcus Haislip also went at No. 13 overall to the Bucks in 2002.

Kennedy Chandler, Chicago Bulls

Kennedy Chandler starred in his one-and-done season at Tennessee in 2021-22, averaging 13.9 points, 4.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game as a five-star freshman. He was the No. 38 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, selected in the second round by the Memphis Grizzlies. He appeared in 36 games during the 2022-23 season, averaging 2.2 points, 1.6 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 7.8 minutes per game. Chandler played in 11 games for the Utah Jazz last season, returning to the NBA for the first time since 2022-23. He averaged 15.0 points, 6.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 32.3 minutes per game, making two starts.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie, San Antonio Spurs

Ja’Kobi Gillespie, the No. 42 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, averaged 18.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 34.8 minutes per game while starting all 37 games in his one and only season at Tennessee. The Greeneville, Tenn., native started his career with two seasons at Belmont, then transferred to Maryland before his homecoming with the Vols as a senior last season.

Keon Johnson, Orlando Magic

Keon Johnson averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 27 games for Tennessee during his one-and-done season in 2020-21. He started 17 times and averaged 25.5 minutes per game. He was a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, selected at No. 21 overall and has played in 161 NBA games over four seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trailblazers and Brooklyn Nets. He has averaged 8.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists during his NBA career, shooting 37.9% from the floor and 32.4% from the 3-point line.

Tyreke Key, Toronto Raptors

Tyreke Key averaged 14.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists and shot 40.3% from 3-point range in 48 games with the Raptors 905 last season, the G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors. The Indiana State graduate transfer averaged 8.2 points in 24.4 minutes per game in 33 games with the Vols during the 2022-23 season. He shot 33.3 percent from the 3-point line and 35.0 percent from the field. Over four seasons at Indiana State, he averaged 14.5 points per game, shooting 37.4 percent from the 3-point line and 50.5 percent from the field.

Chaz Lanier, Detroit Pistons

Chaz Lanier in his one season at Tennessee averaged 18.0 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.5% from the 3-point line. He made 123 3-pointers in 38 games, breaking the previous record of 118 held by Chris Lofton. The Nashville native transferred to Tennessee from North Florida, picking the home-state Vols over Kentucky and BYU. He had a breakout senior year at North Florida in 2023-24, averaging 19.7 points per game and making 108 threes in 32 games, shooting a career-high 44.0% from the 3-point line. He was the No. 37 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and appeared in 34 games for the Pistons as a rookie last season.

Jahmai Mashack, Memphis Grizzlies

Jahmai Mashack, the No. 59 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, played in 31 games and made seven starts of the Grizzlies last season. He averaged 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 21.7 minutes per game. The 6-foot-4, 202-pound Fontana, Calif., native, was considered one of the best perimeter defenders in college basketball as a senior during the 2024-25 season, averaging 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 38 games as a senior with the Vols. Mashack averaged 4.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 137 games at Tennessee over four seasons.

Igor Milicic Jr., San Antonio Spurs

Igor Milicic finished his college career at Tennessee after one season at Virginia and two at Charlotte. In 37 games with the Vols during the 2024-25 season, he averaged 9.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 25.4 minutes per game.

Felix Okpara, Washington Wizards

Felix Okpara, the No. 46 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, averaged 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 26.9 minutes per game this season, starting 34 of 35 games. He shot 59.7% from the field, 61.1% on 2-point shots and 63.5% at the foul line. He played two seasons at Ohio State before transferring to Tennessee and anchoring the Vols on defense, serving as the rim protector defensively and a rim runner on offense.

Jaden Springer, Dallas Mavericks

The five-star one-and-done Jaden Springer averaged 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 25 games during the 2020-21 season, shooting 46.7% from the field and 43.5 from the 3-point line. He was the 28th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round. He has appeared in 110 games in the NBA since the 2021-22 season, moving around from the 76ers to the Boston Celtics and the Utah Jazz.

Zakai Zeigler, San Antonio Spurs

Zakai Zeigler averaged 11.3 points, 5.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 29.3 minutes per game over 118 career games at Tennessee, shooting 39.0% from the field and 33.1% from the 3-point line. He had a career year last season, averaging 13.6 points, 7.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 34.2 minutes per game while leading Tennessee to a second straight trip to the Elite Eight. Zeigler spent last season playing for Paris-based Nanterre 92 in France’s Pro A league.