Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in the final AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

Tennessee basketball jumped up 13 spots to finish No. 12 in the final Coaches Poll of the season on Tuesday, after Michigan beat UConn in the national championship game Monday night. The final Associated Press Top 25 has not yet been released.

The Vols (25-12) were a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament before going on a run to their third straight Elite Eight appearance, beating No. 11 Miami (Ohio), No. 3 Virginia and No. 2 Iowa State before falling to No. 1 Michigan in the Midwest Region final on March 29 at the United Center in Chicago.

Tennessee was ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25 and No. 25 in the Coaches Poll in the last rankings update before the start of the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee streak of 90 weeks ranked snapped in January

On January 12 Tennessee saw its streak of 90 straight weeks ranked in the AP Top 25 snapped. The run dated back to the first poll of the 2021-22 season and was the second-longest ranking streak in college basketball, trailing only Houston’s run of what is now 120 straight weeks.

Tennessee had been ranked in the top-10 50 times during the streak with 18 straight top-10 rankings to close last season. The Vols were ranked in the top-five 23 times, including 11 times last season. The lowest previous ranking during the streak was No. 24 last week and in January 2022.

Rick Barnes has had his Tennessee basketball team ranked in the top 25 145 times, dating back to 2017-18.

Vols went to third straight Elite Eight, fourth straight Sweet 16

Tennessee extended three more program records in the postseason, going to a third straight Elite Eight, a fourth straight Sweet 16 and an eighth straight NCAA Tournament.

The Vols had been to just one Elite Eight before the current run. Two straight Sweet 16 trips was the previous record.

Before this season, Tennessee had never been seeded lower than No. 5 during the Rick Barnes era. The fifth-seeded Tennessee team was upset by No. 12 Oregon State in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The Vols were No. 2 seeds in both of their Elite Eight appearances the previous two years and were a No. 4 seed when they advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2023.

Tennessee lost as a No. 3 seed in 2022 to No. 11-seed Michigan and lost as a No. 3 seed in 2018 to No. 11 Loyola Chicago. The 2018-19 team was a No. 2 seed before losing to No. 3 Purdue in overtime in the Sweet 16.