Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in ESPN's updated Jay Bilas update

Tennessee basketball is the No. 16 team in the country, according to ESPN’s Jay Bilas. That where the Vols were ranked in the updated Bilas Index on Tuesday.

Michigan is ranked No. 1, ahead of No. 2 Arizona, No. 3 Duke, No. 4 Houston and No. 5 Iowa State. The Vols were ranked No. 9 in the preseason Bilas Index, which ranks the top 68 teams according to the longtime ESPN college basketball analyst.

Bilas had 11 SEC teams ranked in his top 68: No. 7 Florida, No. 14 Vanderbilt, No. 16 Tennessee, No. 17 Alabama, No. 20 Arkansas, No. 27 Texas A&M, No. 28 Kentucky, No. 30 Auburn, No. 31 Texas, No. 33 Georgia and No. 49 Missouri.

“Every time I watch the Vols play, they make you think they are not far off,” Bilas wrote. “Because they are not far off.”

Up Next: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma, Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Tennessee (18-7, 8-4 SEC) is currently projected as a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament according to the latest ESPN Bracketology update. The Vols host Oklahoma (13-12, 3-9) on Wednesday (7 p.m. Eastern Time, ESPN2) at Food City Center.

Over the final six games of the regular season Tennessee faces Vanderbilt twice, has a road game at Missouri and hosts Alabama.

“Turnovers and late-game execution (especially against Kentucky, but not only against Kentucky) have cost Tennessee a few games,” Bilas wrote, “but Ja’Kobi Gillespie has been outstanding more often than not, although he has fallen victim to questionable decisions late, and Nate Ament is continuing to blossom.”

Tennessee gave up a 17-point lead in a home loss to Kentucky and a 14-point lead in a road loss in Lexington. The Vols gave up a 12-point in a loss to Kansas in Las Vegas in November, too.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Nate Ament averaging combined 35.9 points per game

Gillespie has starred at point guard after transferring from Maryland. He’s averaging a team-high 18.2 points and 5.4 assists per game’s shooting 41.4% from the field and 36.0% from the 3-point line.

Ament is averaging 17.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 30.3 minutes per game. He’s averaging 22.2 points per game over his last 10, scoring no less than 17 points in each game.

He had 22 points in the win over LSU on Saturday and a season-high 29 points at both Alabama and Kentucky.

“Ament has not had the headline 40-point game of some of his classmates,” Bilas wrote, “but his all-around skill and productivity suggest he will be, perhaps, more valuable in the long run.”