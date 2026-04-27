Tennessee makes big jump into ESPN's updated Way-Too-Early Top 25

Tennessee basketball was unranked when ESPN released its first Way-Too-Early Top 25 ranking for the 2026-27 season three weeks ago. On Monday, the Vols not only jumped into the updated rankings, but leaped all the way to No. 11.

“With all five starters from this past season’s team gone,” ESPN’s Jeff Borzello wrote, “Rick Barnes went into the portal and landed one of the best transfer classes in the country. There has been a notable shift in focus, with the Volunteers adding a ton of offensive punch with the incoming group.”

Borzello projects Tennessee’s starting five, based on the current roster, to be Terrence Hill Jr., Dai Dai Ames, Tyler Lundblade, Jalen Haralson and Miles Rubin.

“Terrence Hill Jr. (VCU) torched North Carolina in the NCAA tournament,” Borzello wrote. “Jalen Haralson (Notre Dame) averaged 16.2 points as a freshman; Tyler Lundblade (Belmont) is a sharp 3-point shooter; and Dai Dai Ames (California) is a score-first lead guard. The key could be whether Barnes can get them all to buy in his usual brand of defense.”

Seven SEC teams ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25

Florida moved up three spots to No. 1 in ESPN’s updated Way-Too-Early Top 25. Duke is No. 2, ahead of Michigan, Illinois, UConn, Arkansas, Texas, Alabama, Michigan State and Arizona.

Other SEC teams ranked by ESPN are No. 13 Vanderbilt and No. 20 Missouri. Texas A&M was the last team listed in the “next five” category after the top 25 teams were ranked.

Barnes had to rebuild his roster nearly from scratch after losing 11 players from the 2025-26 roster.

The Vols lost four seniors (Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Felix Okpara, Amaree Abram and Grant Hurst) while six players entered the NCAA Transfer Portal (J.P. Estrella, Jaylen Carey, Cade Phillips, Bishop Boswell, Amari Evans and Clarence Massamba). Sophomore guard Ethan Burg also decided to return home to Israel.

Massamba is the only player that has not yet announced a commitment to a new school. Estrella is going to Michigan, Carey is going to Missouri and Phillips is going to Texas A&M. Boswell signed with Maryland and Evans landed at Texas.

Tennessee leading in the recruitment of Juke Harris?

Tennessee’s biggest transfer portal target is still on the board in Wake Forest wing Juke Harris, who averaged 21.4 points per game as a sophomore last season.

On3’s Joe Tipton reported on Monday morning that the Vols have emerged as the leader in the highly contested recruitment of Harris. Michigan, North Carolina and the NBA Draft have been seen as the top competition for one of the top-ranked players in the transfer portal.

“Rick Barnes and his staff have stayed in consistent, frequent communication,” Tipton reported, “making it clear Harris is a top priority for the Vols. He strongly considered Tennessee out of high school and nearly landed in Knoxville before a last-second change of heart led him to Wake Forest.

“With Michigan’s momentum cooling and North Carolina filling up other spots, Tennessee has emerged as the leader, but the NBA Draft still looms large.”