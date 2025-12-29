Where Tennessee Basketball is ranked in Monday's AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

Tennessee Basketball on Monday stayed at No. 20 in the new Coaches Poll. The Associated Press Top 25 was not updated this week, keeping Tennessee at No. 19.

The Vols (9-3) host South Carolina State (1-13) on Tuesday at Food City Center in an 8 p.m. Eastern Time start on SEC Network.

Tennessee on December 16 snapped its three-game losing streak with an 83-62 win over then-No. 11 Louisville at home and on December 21 beat Gardner-Webb 94-52. The three-game losing streak came against Kansas, Syracuse and Illinois.

The Vols had moved up three spots to No. 20 in the Coaches Poll last week and one spot to No. 19 in the AP Top 25.

Tennessee starts SEC play on the road at Arkansas on Saturday and hosts Texas in the conference home opener on January 6.

Tennessee has been ranked for 89 straight weeks

Tennessee has now been ranked for 89 straight weeks in the AP Top 25, dating back to the first poll of the 2021-22 season. It’s the second-longest ranking streak in college basketball, trailing only Houston’s run of 115 straight weeks.

Tennessee has been ranked in the top-10 50 times during the ongoing streak with 18 straight top-10 rankings to close last season. The Vols have been ranked in the top-5 23 times, including 11 times last season. The lowest ranking during the streak was No. 24 in January 2022.

Rick Barnes has had his Tennessee Basketball team ranked in the top 25 143 times, dating back to 2017-18.

Tennessee was ranked No. 18 in the preseason AP Top 25 and No. 17 in the preseason Coaches Poll. The Vols dropped to No. 20 in the Week 2 and Week 3 AP Top 25 polls, then moved up to No. 17 and No. 13, before the drop back down to No. 20.

The Coaches Poll moved Tennessee down to No. 18 in the Week 2 update, then up to No. 17, No. 16 and No. 13 before the fall to No. 20, then No. 23.

Tennessee beat then-No. 3 Houston 76-73 on November 25 in Las Vegas, after beating Rutgers 85-60 a day earlier. The Vols led Kansas by 12 points with 15 minutes left in the Players Era third-place game, before the Jayhawks rallied to win.

Vols ranked No. 15 in KenPom, No. 26 in NET

Tennessee is ranked No. 15 overall in the KenPom.com ratings. The Vols are No. 12 in adjusted defensive efficiency (94.7) and No. 36 in adjusted offensive efficiency (120.2).

The NET has Tennessee at No. 25 after dropping the Vols as low as No. 36. They started at No. 13 in the first NET rankings update of the season.

Tennessee is 2-2 in Quad 1 games, 0-1 in Quad 2, 2-0 in Quad 3 and 5-0 in Quad 4.